×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

At Least 3 Killed, Several Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns in Bihar's Samastipur

At least 3 persons including a school student were killed and several others were injured after a speeding bus overturned on the road in Bihar’s Samastipur.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Road accident in Bihar's Samastipur
3 killed and several others were injured after a speeding bus overturned in Bihar's Samastipur | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Samastipur: At least 3 persons including a school going girl were killed and several others were severely injured after a speeding bus overturned on the road in Bihar’s Samastipur district. After the incident, the local police along with concerned departments and district administration rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The police are taking further legal action into the matter.

Advertisement

According to the reports, the horrific road accident took place at the Revda Chowk under the jurisdiction of Khanpur police station area of ​​Samastipur district. The deceased includes a schoolgirl and a motorcyclist.

After the incident, a massive traffic jam occurred on the road halting vehicles to several kilometers.

Advertisement

The police and district administration officials are reportedly present at the spot and efforts are being made to clear the road.

As per police officials, a case has been registered in the matter and further legal action is being taken. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Retail inflation likely to be at 5.2% in February: IDFC Bank economist

    Economy News22 minutes ago

  2. Healing Pharma Already In Pan India Spotlight

    Initiatives26 minutes ago

  3. 'He needed to be brave': Ian Chappell criticises Ben Stokes

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi to Make BIG Announcement Shortly

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. 'SBI On Notice For Wilful Disobedience': 7 Key Points of SC Verdict

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo