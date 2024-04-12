×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 6th, 2022 at 16:18 IST

At least 3 trees felled every hour in Delhi in last 3 years: Govt data

At least 3 trees felled every hour in Delhi in last 3 years: Govt data

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Delhi forest department granted permission to cut or transplant at least 77,000 trees, or three trees every hour, for developmental work in the city in the last three years, according to government data submitted to the high court recently.

It also said only one-third of the trees transplanted during the period have survived.

Advertisement

Officials allowed agencies to cut or transplant 29,946 trees under section 9 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA) and 47,474 trees under section 29 of the Act in the last three years.

The actual number of trees felled could be much more if the number of trees cut illegally is also considered, environment activists said.

Advertisement

They also feared that the project proponents cut more trees than allowed over the years.

The data has been submitted in response to orders on a contempt plea filed by RTI activist Neeraj Sharma through advocate Aditya N Prasad against the concretisation of trees in east Delhi's Vikas Marg area.

Advertisement

Section 9 of the Act says anyone desiring to remove a tree should file an application before the tree officer concerned for permission with ownership documents of the land and the girth measure of trees at a height of 1.85 metres from the ground level.

Section 29 empowers the government to exempt "any area or any species of trees" from the Act in public interest through a notification.

Advertisement

According to the data, authorities in the West forest division granted permission to cut 8,953 trees and transplant 13,486 trees, the maximum among all forest divisions in the capital, in the last three years.

The forest department granted permission to cut 2,866 trees and transplant 701 trees in the Central forest division during the period.

Advertisement

Officials allowed agencies to cut 689 trees and transplant 269 trees in the North forest division. They permitted the felling of 982 trees and transplantation of 2,000 trees in the South forest division.

The Delhi government issued 52 notifications under section 29 of the DPTA from 2019 to 2021, allowing the felling of a total 15,426 trees and the transplantation of 32,048 trees in the capital.

Advertisement

In a status report dated May 18, the forest department said only one-third (33.33 per cent) of the 16,461 trees transplanted under section 9 of the Act in the last three years have survived.

An affidavit filed by the department on May 31 painted a grim picture of compensatory plantation.

Advertisement

It said the user agencies planted just 1,58,522 saplings as against the mandated 4,09,046 in the last three years in lieu of the trees cut.

According to the provisions of the DPTA, the forest department has to ensure that 10 saplings are planted for each tree felled.

Advertisement

The data showed that a large number of offences registered for illegally cutting, damaging, pruning and concretising trees in the last three years are pending and the offenders have not submitted fines in most cases.

Hearing the petition, Justice Najmi Waziri had on May 20 directed that no tree will be felled in Delhi till June 2, saying the capital cannot have the luxury to allow such "large-scale of denudation of trees" due to the rampant air pollution. PTI GVS RC

Advertisement

Published June 6th, 2022 at 16:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UPSC

UPSC NDA Admit Card Out

4 minutes ago
Beware of fake ads

FMCG's history of ads

6 minutes ago
Twin flames zodiac signs

Compatible Zodiac Signs

6 minutes ago
David Warner

David Warner STUNS India

7 minutes ago
Kishtwar Helipad

news

10 minutes ago
UPSC CDS admit card out

UPSC CDS admit card out

10 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

12 minutes ago
Living Golden on Better Terms: Why Term Insurance Must Be Part of Your Retirement Planning

Term Insuranc

16 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live Streaming

17 minutes ago
Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

19 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

19 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

28 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

29 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

30 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

35 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

36 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

36 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo