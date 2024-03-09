×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

76 Students Hospitalised After Allegedly Consuming Food Prepared With ‘Kuttu Atta’ in Greater Noida

At least 76 students in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, were hospitalised of suspected food poisoning after allegedly consuming food Prepared with Kuttu Atta.

Reported by: Digital Desk
76 Students admitted to hospital in Greater Noida
At least 76 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Food Prepared With ‘Kuttu Atta’ in Greater Noida | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Greater Noida: At least 76 students residing at a private hostel in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, were hospitalised of suspected food poisoning after allegedly consuming dinner prepared with ‘Kuttu ka Atta (buckwheat flour)’. It is being said that the victims had consumed dinner made for those observing Mahashivratri fast at the private hostel. Police sources said that after consuming the food, the students started vomiting and feeling uneasy, following which they were taken to the hospital. 

A senior police official said that the students, who are enrolled at different colleges, had the dinner on Friday after which many of them complained of uneasiness, dizziness and vomiting.

Police are probing the matter

Reportedly, the students were staying at Aryan Residency in the Knowledge Park area, which is an educational hub and had 'puris' made of 'kuttu ka atta' on account of Mahashivratri on Friday.

"The local police are seized of the incident which took place on Friday evening after around 76 students had their dinner and then complained of their stomachs getting upset. All the students were taken to different hospitals and their condition is stable now," police said in a statement.

There is no law and order issue due to the incident and the matter is being probed, it added.

Meanwhile, a team of the local food safety department rushed to the site for an inspection.

"The team will collect samples of food items and raw materials used to prepare the dinner. The samples would be analysed and legal proceedings initiated accordingly," an official told PTI.

Students said they had dinner which was cooked separately for them owing to their fast.

"We had dinner at around 9.30 pm. I started feeling dizzy by 10.30 pm and then went to sleep. Some friends then noticed that a lot of students had started complaining of dizziness, uneasiness, vomiting," said Piyush, a student recuperating at a private hospital.

"My body started trembling around midnight and I felt feverish and dizzy. Two of my roommates and I were then brought to the emergency department here. Some others in my hostel were vomiting too," another student Kushal told reporters at the Kailash Hospital. 

