BREAKING | Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Friday, April 12, alleged that the Opposition BJP is conspiring to impose President's rule in in the national capital, warning that it would be against the mandate of the people.

At a press conference, Atishi claimed that in the last few months, many events have happened that indicate the possibility of Centre imposing President's rule in Delhi. The minister said that in the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi.

“We have received information from trusted sources that the Central Government will impose President's Rule in Delhi in the coming days. Indications of this are being seen since the last few days. We have seen that since last several months that posting of any senior IAS officer has not happened in Delhi,” said AAP leader Atishi in a press conference.

“Let me warn the BJP that imposing President's rule in Delhi will be illegal, unconstitutional and against the mandate of the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi have given a clear mandate to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party,” she added warning the BJP.

"Posts are lying vacant in departments but no postings have taken place. Bureaucrats have stopped attending meetings called by ministers, citing the Model Code of Conduct. The lieutenant governor has been writing letters to the MHA over the functioning of the Delhi government," said the Delhi Minister.

Since Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the alleged liquor scam case, the BJP leaders have been demanding Kejriwal's resignation.

