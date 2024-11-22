sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Atishi Thousand Times Better Than Former CM: Delhi LG’s Veiled Dig at Kejriwal

Published 18:39 IST, November 22nd 2024

Atishi Thousand Times Better Than Former CM: Delhi LG’s Veiled Dig at Kejriwal

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on Friday, took a veiled dig at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, while showering praises for present Chief Minister Atishi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Atishi
Atishi Thousand Times Better Than Former CM: Delhi LG VK Saxena's Veiled Dig at Arvind Kejriwal | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:39 IST, November 22nd 2024