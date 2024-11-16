Published 20:45 IST, November 16th 2024
Attack On TMC Councillor: Prime Accused Nabbed, Taxi Driver Arrested
The prime accused in the TMC leader attack was detained while fleeing. Police investigation and arrests are ongoing.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Attack On TMC Councillor: Prime Accused Nabbed, Taxi Driver Arrested | Image: PTI/Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:45 IST, November 16th 2024