Only 15 days left to update your KYC or else FASTags will be deactivated or blacklisted. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is gearing up to launch the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection system. This initiative is poised to streamline traffic at toll plazas providing a more seamless experience for commuters. The primary goal of the initiative is to discourage the practice of using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles. NHAI encourages FASTag users to complete their KYC process in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Reserve Bank of India.

In a statement by NHAI, they emphasised that only the latest FASTag account will remain active with previous tags being deactivated or blacklisted. For assistance or queries, FASTag users can contact the toll plazas or toll-free customer care numbers provided by their respective issuer banks. This initiative comes in response to recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a single vehicle and instances of FASTags being distributed without proper KYC violating RBI mandates.

The statement also addresses the issue of FASTags not being affixed to vehicle windshields deliberately causing unnecessary delays at toll plazas and inconvenience to fellow national highway users. With a penetration rate of approximately 98% and over 8 crore users, FASTag has significantly transformed the electronic toll collection system in the country.



Documents required for FASTag KYC update

Passport

Voter's ID

Aadhar Card

Driving license

PAN card

NREGA job card (signed by an official of the State Government)

Copy of RC of the vehicle apart from the KYC documents is also mandatory

How to update FASTag KYC it online

To update the FASTag KYC online, users should follow the provided directions:

Visit the IHMCL FASTag portal

Then, simply log in with the mobile number

Click to "My Profile"

Check the KYC status. Now, click on the "KYC" tab and select "Customer Type"

Add the mandatory fields with the ID along with address proof

Following these directions will facilitate a smooth online update of your FASTag KYC information

How to Update FASTag KYC details offline

To update your FASTag KYC details, you should approach the respective FASTag issuing bank and follow these steps:

Visit the nearest branch of the FASTag issuing bank

Request the KYC update application form from the bank

Complete the application form with the required updated details

Submit the filled form along with any necessary supporting documents

The bank will process your request and proceed to update the new information in your FASTag account

The assistance of a relationship manager can also be sought for updating KYC details in FASTag.