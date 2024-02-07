Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Attention FASTag Users: NHAI Sets Deadline For KYC Update To Avoid Disruption From Jan 31

Only 15 days left to update your KYC or else FASTags will be deactivated or blacklisted.

Manasvi Asthana
NHAI Sets Deadline for KYC Update to Avoid Disruption
NHAI Sets Deadline for KYC Update to Avoid Disruption | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Only 15 days left to update your KYC or else FASTags will be deactivated or blacklisted. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is gearing up to launch the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection system. This initiative is poised to streamline traffic at toll plazas providing a more seamless experience for commuters. The primary goal of the initiative is to discourage the practice of using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles. NHAI encourages FASTag users to complete their KYC process in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Reserve Bank of India.

In a statement by NHAI, they emphasised that only the latest FASTag account will remain active with previous tags being deactivated or blacklisted. For assistance or queries, FASTag users can contact the toll plazas or toll-free customer care numbers provided by their respective issuer banks. This initiative comes in response to recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a single vehicle and instances of FASTags being distributed without proper KYC violating RBI mandates.

Advertisement

The statement also addresses the issue of FASTags not being affixed to vehicle windshields deliberately causing unnecessary delays at toll plazas and inconvenience to fellow national highway users. With a penetration rate of approximately 98% and over 8 crore users, FASTag has significantly transformed the electronic toll collection system in the country.


Documents required for FASTag KYC update

Passport
Voter's ID 
Aadhar Card
Driving license 
PAN card 
NREGA job card (signed by an official of the State Government) 
Copy of RC of the vehicle apart from the KYC documents is also mandatory

How to update FASTag KYC it online

To update the FASTag KYC online, users should follow the provided directions:

Visit the IHMCL FASTag portal
Then, simply log in with the mobile number
Click to "My Profile"
Check the KYC status. Now, click on the "KYC" tab and select "Customer Type"
Add the mandatory fields with the ID along with address proof

Advertisement

Following these directions will facilitate a smooth online update of your FASTag KYC information

How to Update FASTag KYC details offline

To update your FASTag KYC details, you should approach the respective FASTag issuing bank and follow these steps:

Visit the nearest branch of the FASTag issuing bank
Request the KYC update application form from the bank
Complete the application form with the required updated details
Submit the filled form along with any necessary supporting documents
The bank will process your request and proceed to update the new information in your FASTag account

Advertisement

The assistance of a relationship manager can also be sought for updating KYC details in FASTag.

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic Digital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News23 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement