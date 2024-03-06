×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

ATTENTION MUMBAIKARS! BMC Announces Withdrawal of 15 Per Cent Water Cut in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of Mumbai had imposed the water cut following a fire at a transformer at Pise on February 26.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai: Water Cuts Likely In Coming Days As Stock Dips By Half
Mumbai Water Cuts Withdrawn | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai Water Cut: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced roll-back of the ongoing 15 percent water cut in Mumbai from March 6.

In a release, the BMC said it decided to withdraw the water cut as all three power transformers and 20 pumps at Pise pumping station in Thane district had become fully functional. The civic body of Mumbai had imposed the water cut following a fire at a transformer at Pise on February 26.

Advertisement

The 15 percent water cut in Thane city, Bhiwandi and other non-urban areas will also be withdrawn from March 6, said the BMC. 

Mumbai receives 3800 MLD (million litres per day) of water from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News18 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo