Mumbai Water Cut: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced roll-back of the ongoing 15 percent water cut in Mumbai from March 6.

In a release, the BMC said it decided to withdraw the water cut as all three power transformers and 20 pumps at Pise pumping station in Thane district had become fully functional. The civic body of Mumbai had imposed the water cut following a fire at a transformer at Pise on February 26.

The 15 percent water cut in Thane city, Bhiwandi and other non-urban areas will also be withdrawn from March 6, said the BMC.

Mumbai receives 3800 MLD (million litres per day) of water from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

