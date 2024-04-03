Advertisement

Aurangabad: At least seven people died of suffocation in a massive fire that broke out in a clothing shop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad. The incident occurred at around 4 am.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Uokb80upnP — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Manoj Lohiya Commissioner of Police stated the fatalities citing the preliminary investigation. “At around 4 am, a fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The fire did not reach the second floor but after a preliminary investigation, we think seven people died due to suffocating... The reason behind the fire is yet not clear. Further investigation is underway...”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Manoj Lohiya Commissioner of Police, Aurangabad says, "At around 4 am, a fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The fire did not reach the second floor but after a preliminary investigation, we think seven… https://t.co/yvCkdT5QYa pic.twitter.com/LeVIrlDDWE — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

The cause behind the blaze is yet to be identified. More details are awaited.