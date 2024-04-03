×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 08:21 IST

7 Killed as Fire Breaks Out in Clothing Shop in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Manoj Lohiya Commissioner of Police stated the fatalities citing the preliminary investigation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
7 Killed as Fire Breaks Out in Clothing Store in Aurangabad
7 Killed as Fire Breaks Out in Clothing Store in Aurangabad | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Aurangabad: At least seven people died of suffocation in a massive fire that broke out in a clothing shop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad. The incident occurred at around 4 am.

Manoj Lohiya Commissioner of Police stated the fatalities citing the preliminary investigation. “At around 4 am, a fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The fire did not reach the second floor but after a preliminary investigation, we think seven people died due to suffocating... The reason behind the fire is yet not clear. Further investigation is underway...”

The cause behind the blaze is yet to be identified. More details are awaited.

 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

a minute ago
Video Of Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People On A Chennai Street Goes Viral

Zombie Behaviour

11 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

15 minutes ago
Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes

Suprs draw with West Ham

18 minutes ago
Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

Burnley lets lead slip

21 minutes ago
Richest Copa Libertadores gets started with Brazilian teams the favorites to win

Copa favourites

25 minutes ago
Exam Results

KSEAB 2nd PUC Results

27 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

31 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

31 minutes ago
Man United defenders Martinez and Lindelof ruled out for at least a month because of injuries

United's injury woes

31 minutes ago
India bond yields fall

Bond yields

34 minutes ago
Calvert-Lewin

Everton draw at Newcastle

35 minutes ago
Education News

CTET registration date

36 minutes ago
Visweswara Rao

Visweswara Rao Dies

37 minutes ago
Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer On Fake Patriotism

40 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Fact Check

42 minutes ago
Gopal Rai

India News LIVE

43 minutes ago
Education News

KCET hall ticket

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World11 hours ago

  3. IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Woman, Her Friend Faked Kidnapping to Get Money For Abroad Trip

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Student Trying April Fool's Trick Over Video Call, Ends Up Hanging Self

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo