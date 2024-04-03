Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 08:21 IST
7 Killed as Fire Breaks Out in Clothing Shop in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
Manoj Lohiya Commissioner of Police stated the fatalities citing the preliminary investigation.
Aurangabad: At least seven people died of suffocation in a massive fire that broke out in a clothing shop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad. The incident occurred at around 4 am.
Manoj Lohiya Commissioner of Police stated the fatalities citing the preliminary investigation. “At around 4 am, a fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The fire did not reach the second floor but after a preliminary investigation, we think seven people died due to suffocating... The reason behind the fire is yet not clear. Further investigation is underway...”
The cause behind the blaze is yet to be identified. More details are awaited.
Published April 3rd, 2024 at 08:21 IST
