New Delhi - On January 26, India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with full elan and panache, showcasing the prowess of the Indian military. This year, the parade was graced by French President Emmanuel Macron, who was invited by PM Modi to be the chief guest on the momentous occasion. The 2024 parade was led by President Draupadi Murmu and India's military prowess and cultural diversity were on full display as the tableaux represented several regions during their march on the Kartavya Path.

The theme of this year's Republic Day was ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra Ki Matruka’ and the parade also focused on promoting “Naari Shakti and Atmanirbhar Bharat”. One of the highlights of the parade was the multiple indigenous weapon systems that were on display this year. In the 2024 R-Day parade, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path. Not only this, women pilots also enthraled the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women's power). The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Following this, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries went to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. But one thing that can incite curiosity in the person's brain is how India celebrated its first Republic Day on January 26, 1950.

How did India celebrate its first Republic?

On January 26, 1950, at 10:30 am the birth of the Indian Republic took place with the installation of the country's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad. The simple yet grand ceremony was conducted at the Durbar Hall and the mesmerising parade took place at the Irwin Stadium, where the president hoisted the flag and took the salute. Shortly after the oath-taking ceremony, the President made a brief speech. He first addressed the crowd in Hindi and then in English. “Today for the first time in our long and chequered history we find the whole of this vast land from Kashmir in the North to Cape Comorin in the South, from Kathiawad and Cutch in the West to Coconada and Kamrup in the East, brought together under the jurisdiction of one Constitution and one Union which takes over the responsibility for the welfare of more than 320 million men and women that inhabit it,” Dr Prasad said in his first speech as the President of the Republic of India. “Its administration will now be carried on by its people and for its people. This country has great natural resources, and now has come to it the great opportunity to make its vast population happy and prosperous and to make its own contribution to the establishment of peace in the world,” he added.

The first state drive

After the oath-taking ceremony, the state drive started at 2:30 pm and the President sat on a 35-year-old coach which bore the national emblem and was drawn by six sturdy Australian horses. The president drove out of the Government House and the drive ultimately ended at 3:45 pm at Irwin Stadium. The parade was watched by 1,500 people and comprised of the United of the Navy, Infantry and Cavalry Regiments, Service Contigents, the Air Force Boys' units of the Punjab Regiment and the Police. Indians living overseas also joined in the festivities by sending warm wishes. Over the years the celebrations have become grander and grander.

