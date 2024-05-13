An autorickshaw driver was critically injured after a tree fell on his vehicle due to gusty winds in Mumbai | Image:Republic

Mumbai Rains: The strong winds accompanied by a heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday led to uprooting of several trees and along with a giant 100-ft advertisement hoarding in Ghatkopar area. In one such incident, an autorickshaw driver was critically injured after a coconut tree fell on the vehicle due to gusty winds amid rains in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official stated.

The tree fell on the autorickshaw at Meghwadi Naka in the western suburb of Jogeshwari, during which the auto driver identified as Hayat Khan sustained grievous injuries. The locals present at the spot rushed the driver, Hayat Khan, to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated.

As per the reports, the condition of autorickshaw remained critical as he is kept under doctors observations.

Further details on his health condition is being awaited.

4 Dead in Hoarding Collapse Incident

Meanwhile, at least 4 people were killed and around 64 people sustained injuries after a giant 100-ft iron hoarding for advertisement in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar collapsed on a petrol pump at around 4.30 pm on May 13. Reports claimed that the 100-foot tall billboard was uprooted and fell on the petrol pump located in the Chedda Nagar Junction in Ghatkopar area leaving several people trapped under it. Several videos of the incident also surfaced on social media capturing the time when the billboard collapsed and situation post the incident. On the information, the local police along with the officials from the BMC and other concerned authorities reached the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.

Confirming the incident of hoarding collapse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that the incident was reported at around 4.30 pm at a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar, Sector-3 in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar.

It was being stated that due to the collapse of the hoarding on the petrol pump, several people were feared trapped.

As per the sources, around 64 people are reported to be injured in the incident, while 4 were declared dead. According to the BMC, those injured in the billboard collapse incident have been rushed to the civic body-run Rajawadi Hospital, and HBT Hospital where they are being treated.

Seven injured as giant billboard collapses in Ghatkopar, Mumbai amid rain and gusty winds

.#Mumbai | #MumbaiNews | #MumbaiRains | #ViralVideo | #RepublicWorld | #RepublicDigital pic.twitter.com/JeFjMINpOL — Republic (@republic)

Further, the report said the hoarding was illegal and placed on land that belonged to the Railways.

After the billboard mishap in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed at the spot to ensure that the rescue operation is being carried out at a smooth pace.



