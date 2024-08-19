sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:15 IST, August 19th 2024

Autorickshaw Driver Knifed for Refusing Man Money for Ganja in Thane district

25-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed and injured by a man after he refused to give him money to procure ganja in Maharashtra's Thane

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
25-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed and injured by a man after he refused to give him money to procure ganja in Maharashtra's Thane | Image: ANI (Representational)
