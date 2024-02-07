Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Avalanche Warnings Issued in Jammu and Kashmir's 6 Districts For Next 24 Hours, Check Details

The warning was issued, keeping in view the importance of public safety during adverse weather conditions to minimize the risk of accidents and casualties.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Avalanche warning across 6 districts in Jammu and Kashmir | Image:Younis Khaliq
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is currently facing a heightened risk of avalanches, as the Disaster Management department has issued warnings for six districts in the next 24 hours. Residents are urged to take precautions and exercise caution in avalanche-prone areas.

According to the advisory, avalanche threats with low danger levels are anticipated above 2800 and 3500 meters in Doda and Ganderbal districts.

Meanwhile, districts like Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara are expected to experience avalanches with a medium danger level above 2400 meters.

“Residents in these districts are strongly advised to take necessary precautions and refrain from venturing into avalanche-prone areas,” the statement reads.

The warning was issued, keeping in view the importance of public safety during adverse weather conditions to minimize the risk of accidents and casualties.

Meteorological department reports indicate that many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir have witnessed fresh snowfall, while the plains have been affected by rains.

Popular tourist destinations that include Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam have received light to moderate snowfall overnight.

Other districts, including Kokernag in Anantnag district, Handwara in Kupwara and Gurez in Bandipora district, have also experienced snowfall.

Reports reaching here further suggest that snowfall has occurred along the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

MeT predicts the likelihood of light to moderate rain or snow at various locations in the Union Territory on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

“There is a potential for heavy snowfall in specific higher reaches of districts like Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag,” MeT official informs.

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry with the possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches on February 2, the period from February 3 to 4 may bring light to moderate rain or snow in several places. Subsequently, the weather is projected to stay dry until February 10.

Moreover, winter season’s ‘Chillai-Kalan’ , the rigorous 40-day winter period that concluded on January 29, marked the driest period in Srinagar since 2015.

According to a Meteorological department official here, they recorded 1.1mm of rain in Srinagar during the first 30 days of January, the lowest since 1966, when only 0.6mm of rain occurred during the same timeframe.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:37 IST

