New Delhi: Delhi-Mumbai emerged as the top route in generating highest air passenger traffic. However, for the first time in several decades, Chennai did not rank among the top ten domestic city pairs with regards to air traffic.

Chennai Updates, a popular handle on X shared Skyflow's data set regarding top ten busiest Indian city pairs on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The data set's most noteworthy finding was that, for the first time in several decades, Chennai did not rank among the top ten domestic city pairs with regards to air traffic.

Chennai Updates claimed that the Tamil Nadu's capital does not have enough flights connecting to even major metros.

The handle urged Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to divert his attention to the paucity of flights in Chennai.

The post said, “For the first time in several decades, Chennai does not figure in the top domestic city pairs for aviation traffic. We don't sufficient flights to even major metros. Ahmedabad and Pune are even ahead here. Jyotira Scindia sir Chennai needs your attention here.”

The data set revealed that Mumbai and Bengaluru became top two cities in generating air passenger traffic to and from Delhi.

Meanwhile, air traffic from Mumbai to Bengaluru ranked third followed by Delhi and Shamshabad on fourth position and Delhi and Pune on fifth.

It's interesting to note that Chennai did not appear on the list of the ten Indian city pairings with the most aviation travel.

Air traffic to and from Bengaluru and Shamshabad ranked on 10th position.

Earlier on February, 2023, the highest number of domestic traveler flew to Mumbai from Mangaluru, followed by Bengaluru , according to the data by directorate general of Civil Aviation.

In 2022 as well, Mumbai-MIA emerged as the busiest domestic route with 4.9 lakh passengers flyig to and from.

