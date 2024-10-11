Published 23:02 IST, October 11th 2024
Aviation Watchdog To Probe Air India Express Mid-Air Hydraulic Failure
Air India Express flight with 140-onboard from Trichy to Sharjah developed a mid-air hydraulic failure but landed safely at the airport.
Ambulances outside the Trichy Airport after an Air India flight from Tirchy to Sharjah faced a mid-air emergency, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The flight returns due to hydraulic issues | Image: PTI
