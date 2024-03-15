×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

“Avocado Parantha”: Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor jokes about avocados' rise in India: from posh malls to roadside vendors & future chaat fillings! His viral video has netizens laughing.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India
Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India | Image:Instagram: gauravkpoor
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Avocados are one of the most healthy fruits and can be used in multiple ways. And currently, it is one of the most favourite items of all the fitness influencers, as they share many recipes based on avocados. But now Gaurav Kapoor, a famous standup comedian, has taken this to a humorous level and jokes about the future of avocado in India . He explains how two years ago, to get avocados, you had to go to a mall, but nowadays you can buy them from a roadside vegetable stall. He shared the video on Instagram. 

He explained what the future of this fruit in India will be in the next few years. This viral video of Gaurav has garnered more than 50 lakh views and has left internet users laughing. 

Advertisement

He started the video by talking about how avocados are widely used, and first they are just used to be sold in big malls. But now you can have it from the local vendors, and soon the daily vendors will come and shout in their style to sell this fruit just like they do for other normal veggies. 

He further said that in some years you will also sell this fruit in the chaat shops, just like the sweet potatoes. He will say it's better if his mother doesn’t find out about the fruit, or she will make avocado paranthas. 

Advertisement

Watch The Viral Video Here:

The viral video has garnered more than 2 lakh likes, and the comment section was filled with user's humour. Star cricketer Rishabh Pant also commented on the reels with laughing emojis. 

Saransh Goila, the celebrity chef, replied to the video and wrote, “Avocado Pani Puri khilata hoon aaja - 100 ₹ ka ek for now.”

Advertisement

A user wrote, “I am a mother and I already made a paratha out of it.” 

One user replied with the famous dialogue from the Welcome movie and said, “Subah se nahi bika hai ek bhi avocado aur na hi bika hai ek dragon fruit.” 

Advertisement

Quick Commerce app Swiggy Instamart also replied to the viral video and said, “hum to seedha aapke ghar me le aayenge.”

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

a minute ago
BREAKING: Muslim League to Approach Supreme Court Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation

Muslim League on CAA

3 minutes ago
'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs

SC Rejects EVM Plea

4 minutes ago
Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback

LIVE News

5 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan

Jaya On Supporting Big B

13 minutes ago
Murder Accused Goes Live From Jail

Murder Accused Hosts Live

17 minutes ago
Paytm

Paytm gets five handles

18 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

20 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah

21 minutes ago
Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna Sequel?

25 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

LTTS secures order

26 minutes ago
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now

TSPSC Group 1 exam forms

31 minutes ago
Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India

Future Of Avocados

34 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Electoral Bonds Case

35 minutes ago
Nikkei

China stocks decline

36 minutes ago
NEET MDS 2024 postponement plea hearing in Supreme Court today

NEET MDS postponement

41 minutes ago
Kris Srikkanth and Virat Kohli in picture

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

41 minutes ago
Stuck In A Weight Loss Rut? Here Are Workouts That Might Help You

Weight Loss Rut Workouts

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News16 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo