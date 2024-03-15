Advertisement

Avocados are one of the most healthy fruits and can be used in multiple ways. And currently, it is one of the most favourite items of all the fitness influencers, as they share many recipes based on avocados. But now Gaurav Kapoor, a famous standup comedian, has taken this to a humorous level and jokes about the future of avocado in India . He explains how two years ago, to get avocados, you had to go to a mall, but nowadays you can buy them from a roadside vegetable stall. He shared the video on Instagram.

He explained what the future of this fruit in India will be in the next few years. This viral video of Gaurav has garnered more than 50 lakh views and has left internet users laughing.

He started the video by talking about how avocados are widely used, and first they are just used to be sold in big malls. But now you can have it from the local vendors, and soon the daily vendors will come and shout in their style to sell this fruit just like they do for other normal veggies.

He further said that in some years you will also sell this fruit in the chaat shops, just like the sweet potatoes. He will say it's better if his mother doesn’t find out about the fruit, or she will make avocado paranthas.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

The viral video has garnered more than 2 lakh likes, and the comment section was filled with user's humour. Star cricketer Rishabh Pant also commented on the reels with laughing emojis.

Saransh Goila, the celebrity chef, replied to the video and wrote, “Avocado Pani Puri khilata hoon aaja - 100 ₹ ka ek for now.”

A user wrote, “I am a mother and I already made a paratha out of it.”

One user replied with the famous dialogue from the Welcome movie and said, “Subah se nahi bika hai ek bhi avocado aur na hi bika hai ek dragon fruit.”

Quick Commerce app Swiggy Instamart also replied to the viral video and said, “hum to seedha aapke ghar me le aayenge.”