Updated February 29th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Avtar Singh Saini — Man Behind Intel's Pentium Processor Design, Killed While Cycling in Navi Mumbai

Avtar Singh Saini, former Intel India country head, was killed after being hit by a speeding taxi.

Avtar Singh Saini — Man Behind Intel's Pentium Processor Design, Killed After Being Hit By Cab While Cycling
Avtar Singh Saini — Man Behind Intel's Pentium Processor Design, Killed After Being Hit By Cab While Cycling | Image:X
Mumbai: In a tragic incident, Avtar Singh Saini, former Intel India country head, was killed after being hit by a speeding taxi. The incident took place on Wednesday while Saini was cycling in Navi Mumbai. Saini, a resident of suburban Chembur, was credited with working on the Intel 386 and 486 microprocessors. He also went on to lead the design of the company's Pentium processor.

How Did The Mishap Happen?

The accident took place at around 5.50 am on Wednesday, when Saini (68) was riding a bicycle along with fellow cyclists on Palm Beach Road in the Nerul area, an official said.

The speeding cab hit Saini's bicycle from behind and the driver then tried to escape from the spot, with the bicycle's frame wedged under the front wheels of the cab, he said.

Saini received injuries and his fellow cyclists rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

FIR Registered

The police have registered an FIR against the cab driver under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by doing an act rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life) and 304-A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused has not yet been arrested, an official from the NRI police station said.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

