Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

'Awful': Bhagat Singh's Kin Lambasts AAP Over Arvind Kejriwal's Behind-bars Photo

The BJP, on the other hand, said the AAP should be "ashamed" of itself for putting up Kejriwal's photograph among the portraits of patriots.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'Awful': Bhagat Singh's Grandson Lambasts AAP Over Arvind Kejriwal's Behind-bars Photo
'Awful': Bhagat Singh's Kin Lambasts AAP | Image:PTI
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Amid ongoing controversy over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's photo being flanked on the wall beside portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh's grandnephew Yadvinder Sandhu said he felt awful. "This morning, a video of Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) came in which a photo of Arvind Kejriwal was put on the wall along with Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I felt awful after seeing this. An attempt was made to compare him with the legends. I would ask the Aam Aadmi Party to refrain from such activities. We can only try to follow in the footsteps of these legends, we can't compare with them," Sandhu said in a video message. 

Yesterday, during a digital briefing by Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, the background had portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar, flanking a photograph of the Delhi CM in jail. The backdrop drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the AAP of hurting people's sentiments and demanded that Kejriwal's photograph be immediately removed.

"Kejriwal is a corruption accused and by putting up his photograph between those of patriots such as Shaheed-e-Azam (Bharat Singh) and Dr Ambedkar, the AAP has insulted their dignity," alleged Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit chief.

Senior AAP leader Atishi, on the other hand, alleged that the BJP-led Centre has sent Kejriwal to jail under false charges. "Kejriwal is the symbol of the current struggle against the BJP's dictatorship. His photograph at our offices is to remind us that the struggle against the BJP is no less than the freedom movement," she told reporters.

"There was a time when people of the country fought against the British rulers. Now we are struggling against the 'dictatorship' of the BJP," she said.

The BJP, on the other hand, said the AAP should be "ashamed" of itself for putting up Kejriwal's photograph among the portraits of patriots.

The AAP has been constantly degrading "political decorum" by allowing the jailed chief minister's wife to sit and issue political messages from his "official room and chair", Sachdeva said.

Since Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, Sunita Kejriwal has been attending digital briefings with large Tricolours and portraits of Singh and Ambedkar in the background, similar to the backdrop used during Kejriwal's online briefings. Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

