Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Ayodhya Bypass Project: Cost, and Everything you Need to Know About the 68-km Greenfield Bypass

Isha Bhandari
Ayodhya: In a move to alleviate congestion in Ayodhya and its surrounding areas, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has requested special approval from the Centre for the construction of a 68 km greenfield Ayodhya Bypass Project. The initiative comes as the finance ministry advises a temporary halt on new projects under the Bharatmala scheme. The ambitious Ayodhya Bypass Project, estimated at Rs 3,570 crore, aims to build a 68 km highway spanning Lucknow, Basti, and Gonda district. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued bids for the 4/6 lane endeavor, emphasizing its strategic importance. The Ayodhya Bypass Projects, covering key districts and facilitating improved connectivity to economic, social, and logistic nodes, is poised to ease the movement of goods and people. The bypass aims to address the surge in passenger and freight vehicle movement, with projections foreseeing an increase from 89,023 in 2023 to 216,928 in 2033.

Efficiency and Strategic Placement of the Ayodhya Bypass Project

Situated between Lucknow and Gorakhpur, Ayodhya plays a pivotal role in the transportation of major commodities. The bypass construction is anticipated to streamline freight flows, decongest the city, and reduce travel time to critical national highways like NH-27, NH-330A, NH-330, and NH-135A.

Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Timeline of the Ayodhya Bypass Project 

The Ayodhya Bypass will be executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, and NHAI aims to complete construction within two-and-a-half years. This strategic bypass is envisioned not only as an infrastructural solution but as a catalyst for regional development and economic growth.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

