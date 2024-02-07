Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a heartfelt response to President Droupadi Murmu's Sunday letter on Tuesday, shared his profound experience during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the President's good wishes and affectionate sentiments, describing the visit to Ayodhya as an unforgettable and emotional pilgrimage.

PM Acknowledged President’s Support and Strength

In his letter, PM Modi acknowledged the support and strength he derived from President Murmu's letter, which he received just before departing for Ayodhya. Reflecting on the historic occasion, he conveyed the overwhelming emotions that gripped him while witnessing the confluence of faith and history in the holy land.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of fulfilling centuries-long vows and the responsibility he felt as the conductor of this historic completion. Describing the moment of seeing Ram Lalla in person as incomparable, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and the people of India.

President Murmu's discussion of the 'PM Janman' scheme and its impact on empowering extremely backward people in tribal society resonated with PM Modi.

He emphasized how the thoughts of Lord Shri Ram continue to provide constant energy for welfare works and campaigns for the empowerment of the poor.

PM Modi noted that the eternal thoughts of Lord Shri Ram serve as the foundation for India's glorious future.

He credited these ideas for the country's success in uplifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last decade.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the grand temple of Shri Ram will inspire the creation of new models of success and development.

In conclusion, PM Modi thanked President Murmu for her inspiring words and expressed confidence that, guided by her wisdom, the country will continue to progress on the path of development and duty.