Published 23:54 IST, August 13th 2024
Ayodhya: Light Installed On Ram Path and Bhakti Path Stolen, FIR Filed
As many as 3,800 bamboo and 36 projector lights worth over Rs 50 lakh installed on Bhakti Path and Ram Path, located in a high-security area in Ayodhya, were allegedly stolen.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ayodhya: Light Installed On Ram Path and Bhakti Path Stolen, FIR Filed | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:54 IST, August 13th 2024