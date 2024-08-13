sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:54 IST, August 13th 2024

Ayodhya: Light Installed On Ram Path and Bhakti Path Stolen, FIR Filed

As many as 3,800 bamboo and 36 projector lights worth over Rs 50 lakh installed on Bhakti Path and Ram Path, located in a high-security area in Ayodhya, were allegedly stolen.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
23:54 IST, August 13th 2024