The government has invited several prominent political leaders, cricketers, actors, seers and industrialists for the mega-consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 in Ayodhya.

With a guest list of over 7,000, the event will witness the presence of powerful personalities from all walks of life across the globe. Here's the full guest list of all the high-profile celebrities invited for the consecration ceremony.

Politicians

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

HD Deve Gowda

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

BJP veteran LK Advani

BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh

Sportsmen

Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar

Industrialists

Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani

Anil Ambani

Ratan Tata

Spiritual leaders

Dalai Lama

Mata Amritanandamayi

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev

Celebrities

Amitabh Bachchan

Madhuri Dixit

Rajinikanth

Akshay Kumar

Anupam Kher

Chiranjeevi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Dhanush

Mohanlal

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Rishab Shetty

Kangana Ranaut

Madhur Bhandarkar

Tiger Shroff

Ajay Devgn

Prabhas

Yash

Sunny Deol

Ayushmann Khurrana

Arun Govil

Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala

Mahaveer Jain

Jackie Shroff

Eminent personalities who haven't been invited or will be missing?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar said he hadn't received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Speaking about the same, he said, “I have not been invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir. The BJP is doing politics in the name of Ram Mandir."

Pawar accused the BJP of 'not having any concrete program to garner people's support.'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday clarified on X, “Was interrogated by the waiting press, wanting to know if I would be going to Ayodhya. I told them I hadn’t been invited but I saw religion as a personal attribute and not one for political (mis)use.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was unlikely to attend the consecration ceremony. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader told PTI, “There is no question of Mamata Banerjee or any other representative of the TMC attending the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya next month. We don't believe in mixing politics with religion.”

Banerjee alleged that the BJP was indulging in a 'gimmick show' through the inauguration of the Ram Mandir ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Live-streaming at New York's Times Square

In a proud moment, the much-awaited mega-consecration will be live-streamed at Times Square in New York. In addition, the ceremony will also be live-streamed at various Indian embassies and consulates.

Special live-streaming for prisoners

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Prison Minister Dharmveer Prajapati said that the consecration ceremony will be live-streamed in all jails in Uttar Pradesh.

Even prisoners will be able to watch the live telecast of the mega event.

Dharmveer Prajapati said, “There are more than 1.05 lakh prisoners right now. They too are citizens of this country. To ensure that they do not remain away from this occasion, live streaming will be done at all jails in the state.”

He further said that all the prisoners are not professional criminals.

"When some incident happens they become criminals. So that they do not remain isolated during the holy occasion of consecration, this arrangement is being done," he added.