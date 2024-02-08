Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:11 IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration: Full List of High-Profile Personalities Invited on Jan 22
The government has invited several prominent political leaders, cricketers, actors, seers and industrialists for the mega-consecration of the Ram Mandir.
- India
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The government has invited several prominent political leaders, cricketers, actors, seers and industrialists for the mega-consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 in Ayodhya.
With a guest list of over 7,000, the event will witness the presence of powerful personalities from all walks of life across the globe. Here's the full guest list of all the high-profile celebrities invited for the consecration ceremony.
Advertisement
Politicians
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Advertisement
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Advertisement
HD Deve Gowda
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Advertisement
BJP veteran LK Advani
BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi
Advertisement
Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh
Sportsmen
Advertisement
Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement
Industrialists
Gautam Adani
Advertisement
Mukesh Ambani
Anil Ambani
Advertisement
Ratan Tata
Spiritual leaders
Advertisement
Dalai Lama
Mata Amritanandamayi
Advertisement
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev
Celebrities
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan
Madhuri Dixit
Advertisement
Rajinikanth
Akshay Kumar
Advertisement
Anupam Kher
Chiranjeevi
Advertisement
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Dhanush
Advertisement
Mohanlal
Ranbir Kapoor
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt
Rishab Shetty
Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut
Madhur Bhandarkar
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff
Ajay Devgn
Advertisement
Prabhas
Yash
Advertisement
Sunny Deol
Ayushmann Khurrana
Advertisement
Arun Govil
Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala
Advertisement
Mahaveer Jain
Jackie Shroff
Advertisement
Eminent personalities who haven't been invited or will be missing?
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar said he hadn't received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
Speaking about the same, he said, “I have not been invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir. The BJP is doing politics in the name of Ram Mandir."
Pawar accused the BJP of 'not having any concrete program to garner people's support.'
Advertisement
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday clarified on X, “Was interrogated by the waiting press, wanting to know if I would be going to Ayodhya. I told them I hadn’t been invited but I saw religion as a personal attribute and not one for political (mis)use.”
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was unlikely to attend the consecration ceremony. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader told PTI, “There is no question of Mamata Banerjee or any other representative of the TMC attending the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya next month. We don't believe in mixing politics with religion.”
Advertisement
Banerjee alleged that the BJP was indulging in a 'gimmick show' through the inauguration of the Ram Mandir ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Live-streaming at New York's Times Square
Advertisement
In a proud moment, the much-awaited mega-consecration will be live-streamed at Times Square in New York. In addition, the ceremony will also be live-streamed at various Indian embassies and consulates.
Special live-streaming for prisoners
Advertisement
Recently, Uttar Pradesh Prison Minister Dharmveer Prajapati said that the consecration ceremony will be live-streamed in all jails in Uttar Pradesh.
Even prisoners will be able to watch the live telecast of the mega event.
Advertisement
Dharmveer Prajapati said, “There are more than 1.05 lakh prisoners right now. They too are citizens of this country. To ensure that they do not remain away from this occasion, live streaming will be done at all jails in the state.”
He further said that all the prisoners are not professional criminals.
Advertisement
"When some incident happens they become criminals. So that they do not remain isolated during the holy occasion of consecration, this arrangement is being done," he added.
Advertisement
Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:24 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.