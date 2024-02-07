English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: LIVE Photos From The Ground Zero

As the countdown for grand 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Mandir has begun, the first glimpse of Ram Mandir premises surfaced.

Ronit Singh
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: LIVE Photos From The Ground Zero
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: LIVE Photos From The Ground Zero | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Mandir commenced, the first glimpse of Ram Mandir premises was accessed. The temple has been decorated with rich stocks of flowers sources from Chennai and other parts of the country. Special lights have added to the beauty of the grand Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the special rituals of Pran Pratishtha, accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Catch all the latest visuals of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha here.   

The grand ceremony of Pran Pratishtha began at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering. "The prime minister will also interact with 'shramjeevis' associated with the construction of the temple," a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction and management of the Ram temple, said.

Advertisement

Dignitaries started arriving at Ayodhya Ram Mandir to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty were spotted at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the grand ceremony.  

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at Ayodhya Ram Mandir 

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Advertisement

Pran Pratishtha: PM Modi Arrives At Ram Mandir

  • CM Yogi Adityanath presented PM Modi with the replica of Ram Mandir after the auspicious Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya temple. 
  • PM Modi performed Dandvat Pranam at Ram Mandir after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. 
  • First ‘darshan’ of lord Ram Lalla after the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. 
  • PM Narendra Modi unveils the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
  • Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony underway in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. He will preside over the Pran Pratishtha rituals.
  • Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath greeted people as he arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony is taking place today. 
CM Yogi Adityanath 

 

  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

 

  • Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri, Yog Guru Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri said, "This is a proud day for India. This is the beginning of 'Ram Rajya'. My heart is full...We too are very happy."

 

  • JD(S) chief and former PM HD Deve Gowda has arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. “The event that is going to take place in Ayodhya today is a historic one... I must also express my sincere thanks to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. On INDIA bloc leaders not particpating in Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he said, “The stand they have taken, I don't think it is going to be a proper decision.”
Former PM HD Deve Gowda  arrives in Ayodhya | Image@ANI

 

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Follow This YouTube LIVESTREAM for LIVE Coverage From Ayodhya

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

24 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

25 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

26 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

35 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement