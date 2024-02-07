Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Mandir commenced, the first glimpse of Ram Mandir premises was accessed. The temple has been decorated with rich stocks of flowers sources from Chennai and other parts of the country. Special lights have added to the beauty of the grand Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the special rituals of Pran Pratishtha, accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Catch all the latest visuals of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha here.

The grand ceremony of Pran Pratishtha began at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering. "The prime minister will also interact with 'shramjeevis' associated with the construction of the temple," a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction and management of the Ram temple, said.

Dignitaries started arriving at Ayodhya Ram Mandir to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty were spotted at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the grand ceremony.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Pran Pratishtha: PM Modi Arrives At Ram Mandir

CM Yogi Adityanath presented PM Modi with the replica of Ram Mandir after the auspicious Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya temple.

PM Modi performed Dandvat Pranam at Ram Mandir after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

First ‘darshan’ of lord Ram Lalla after the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.

PM Narendra Modi unveils the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony underway in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. He will preside over the Pran Pratishtha rituals.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath greeted people as he arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony is taking place today.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri, Yog Guru Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri said, "This is a proud day for India. This is the beginning of 'Ram Rajya'. My heart is full...We too are very happy."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri, Yog Guru Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/YeIDxixdyr — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

JD(S) chief and former PM HD Deve Gowda has arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. “The event that is going to take place in Ayodhya today is a historic one... I must also express my sincere thanks to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ,” he said. On INDIA bloc leaders not particpating in Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he said, “The stand they have taken, I don't think it is going to be a proper decision.”

Former PM HD Deve Gowda arrives in Ayodhya | Image@ANI

