Updated January 18th, 2024 at 06:31 IST
Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Day 2 LIVE: Worship in Sanctum Sanctorum Begins
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: The auspicious 7-day rituals ahead of the consecration ceremony of the newly built Ayodhya Mandir began yesterday. Today, the Pravesh of Ram Lalla Murti will take place. The ceremony is scheduled for January 22 and will be held in Abhijeet Muhurat in the afternoon.
India
- 10 min read
11: 34 IST, January 17th 2024
The idol arrived at the temple on Wednesday night. A special Puja was held at the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside the garbha griha. Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra said the idol is likely to be placed at the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, the third day.
10: 23 IST, January 17th 2024
Speaking on the design of Ram Mandir Ayodhya Temple's Chief Architect Chandrakant Sompura says, “The design is the same as it was earlier. After the decision of the court, we added three more mandapas and increased its height. The temple is based on Nagara architectural style..."
10: 06 IST, January 17th 2024
School students in Deesa, Banaskantha district of Gujarat make 'Ram' formation, ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha
10: 04 IST, January 17th 2024
With the Pran Pratishtha event at the Ram Mandir just a few days away, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to offer helicopter services to Ayodhya from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, and Mathura.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the helicopter service from Lucknow on Friday (January 19). The government has also set the fares for helicopter services and plans are underway to extend this to other districts in the state in the near future.
7: 27 IST, January 17th 2024
After Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to skip Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The Delhi CM has stated that he 'will visit Mandir later with his family'. For the unversed, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony.
6: 50 IST, January 17th 2024
6: 09 IST, January 17th 2024
A tour has been conducted in the symbolic complex inside the temple. There is a silver statue of Ramlala on a palanquin which has been toured.
6: 05 IST, January 17th 2024
After three days of hard work, a 10-foot high and 7.5-foot wide brass 'Prarthana' sheet has been made by the Mewada family of Ahmedabad. The sheet will reach #Ayodhya today from Ahmedabad and will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.
5: 57 IST, January 17th 2024
On preparations in the final stages for Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha', Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal says, "All preparations are done, we are just finalising the seating plan for the ceremony inside the temple. The total number of invitees is around 7500, and we are deciding who will sit where. VIPs will be taken inside the venue using vehicles."
5: 40 IST, January 17th 2024
Locals from Ayodhya were spotted singing 'bhajans' at Saryu ghat as the day of Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' is nearing.
5: 30 IST, January 17th 2024
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has said that he would visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram after the completion of the temple construction there. In a letter to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Pawar said he was thankful for the invitation to attend the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony at the temple on January 22 but won't be a part of it on that day.
4: 11 IST, January 17th 2024
Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) International Working President, Alok Kumar said that under Hindu religious rituals, there is no rule that God has to be seated only after the completion of the temple.
“Once the ‘Garbha Griha’ is competed, the God can be seated in the temple,” he added.
3: 57 IST, January 17th 2024
With just one week left for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, not only are the domestic flight costs and property prices soaring high, but even the hotel accommodation charges are hitting the skies!
3: 52 IST, January 17th 2024
3: 50 IST, January 17th 2024
Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee’s Chairman, Nripendra Mishra, while talking about the controversy around the completion of the Ram Temple ahead of the pranpratishtha ceremony, said, “Mandir toh ban gaya hai. The temple of Ramlalla will have ‘garbhagriha’, five mandaps and that temple will be on the ground floor. That temple is complete. The first floor, which is under construction, will have ‘Ram Darbar’…The second floor is just for ‘anushthan’, the different types of ‘yagyas’ and ‘anushthan’ will take place there.”
3: 53 IST, January 17th 2024
Union Health Ministry has deployed doctors from AIIMS Gorakhpur, and AIIMS Raebareli to provide health support at Ayodhya: Official sources
3: 31 IST, January 17th 2024
Actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Deepika Chikhalia, known for Ramand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, visited Ayodhya to shoot their album ‘Hamare Ram Aayenge’.
While talking to mediapersons at an event in Ayodhya, Arun, who played the character of Lord Ram shared his thoughts regarding the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Ram.
Arun Govil said, “Ayodhya’s Ram temple will prove to be our ‘Rashtra Mandir.’ The culture that had faded in the last few years across the world, this temple will again send a message that will strengthen our culture. It is a heritage that will be known to the whole world, this temple will be a source of inspiration, it is the centre of our faith, it will be our pride, it will become our identity. Our morals should be adopted by all.”
2: 46 IST, January 17th 2024
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member and Nirmohi Akhara's Mahant Dinendra Das and priest Sunil Das perform pooja in 'Garbha Griha' of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
1: 53 IST, January 17th 2024
Security arrangements in Ayodhya are underway and have been further strengthened from today.
As of now, barricades have been installed in the city every 100 meters.
The Uttar Pradesh Police personnel are deployed on these barricades and every vehicle is being checked by the personnel.
Currently, around 13,000 UP Police personnel are deployed in Ayodhya.
Furthermore, to ensure smooth traffic management, roadways buses will not be allowed to stop in the city depot on January 21 and 22 given the Pran Pratistha ceremony.
This decision also includes trains will not stop at Ayodhya Dham Junction.
1: 33 IST, January 17th 2024
As invitations for the inauguration ceremony are being sent to leaders, celebrities, and public figures, INDI Alliance continues to make excuses.
Recently former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav declined the Ram Mandir Inauguration invitation.
12: 33 IST, January 17th 2024
The Prime Minister is on his 11-day Anushthan, where he will be visiting all Ram Mandirs across the country.
As per officials, “As part of his Anusthan, PM will observe a limited fast from Friday and will have only one meal per day. From January 19, he may only have fruits during the day. PM Modi will be sleeping on the floor on a wooden plank with a blanket on it.”
The prime minister began his Anushthan by offering prayers at Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik.
12: 00 IST, January 17th 2024
In a gesture of immense devotion towards Lord Ram, a Hyderabad man prepared a colossal laddu weighing 1,265 kg to offer at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.
To ensure the safe transportation of this laddu, a refrigerated has been specially designed of glass box has been employed for its journey from Hyderabad to Ayodhya.
11: 21 IST, January 17th 2024
Hereafter offering prayers, PM changed his attire and attended the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter.
Many Malayalam film superstars, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Dileep, were also present at the wedding.
An official said that the PM blessed and offered sweets to the couples who got married at the temple in the morning before the wedding of Gopi's daughter.
11: 21 IST, January 17th 2024
After visiting the Guruvayur Temple today, the Prime Minister visited the Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur district to offer prayers..
11: 51 IST, January 17th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Kerala's Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur.
The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple dressed in traditional attire of 'mundu' and 'veshti' (white shawl).
The temple was under tight police security since early morning ahead of the PM's visit.
10: 49 IST, January 17th 2024
With just 6 days left for the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the first Air India Express flight between Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ayodhya on Wednesday.
Scindia said "...The development of Uttar Pradesh is reaching new heights. If we look at the population of Uttar Pradesh, almost 70% of the population of the US is in Uttar Pradesh. Half of Europe's population is in Uttar Pradesh. We celebrated Diwali last November, the second Diwali was on 3rd December when the election results were declared and not for the entire country but for the entire world the third Diwali is going to be celebrated on the coming 22nd.."
9: 36 IST, January 17th 2024
Ahead of the consecration ceremony, 56 varieties of Agra’s famous ‘petha,' in many different flavours were on Tuesday delivered as an offering to Lord Ram.
As per the official statement, in addition to over 560 kg ‘petha’, the temple trust has also received the gem-studded dress, silver plate, and other puja materials from were being brought from various places.
9: 33 IST, January 17th 2024
In a bid to ensure proper and tight security on the inauguration day, 10,000 AI-powered cameras have been installed across the city. Furthermore, multilingual policemen in plain clothes will be deployed at the venue, officials said on Tuesday.
Prashant Kumar, Director General (DG), Law and Order, said, "The ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony, which will be held on January 22, is going to be a historic event. For this, the UP Police has made elaborate security arrangements and along with it, security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district."
9: 33 IST, January 17th 2024
Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over special clothes to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Lucknow.
These unique clothes are made by Pune-based Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable. As per the trust over 12 lakh people from various backgrounds were involved in weaving and Stichting the fabrics.
This initiative is called 'Do dhaage Shri Ram ke liye."
8: 07 IST, January 17th 2024
The formal and auspicious rituals for the Pran Pratishtha began yesterday, January 16, and will continue till January 21.
Here's the Dwadash Adhivas protocols:
18th January (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas
19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas
19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas
20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas
20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas
21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas
21st January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas
7: 37 IST, January 17th 2024
Following the Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan on Tuesday, the second ritual for Pran Pratishtha will be held today.
The procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form, Ram Lalla, will take place in Ayodhya with the devotees bearing Saryu water in Mangal Kalash en route to the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir.
