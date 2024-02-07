Security arrangements in Ayodhya are underway and have been further strengthened from today.

As of now, barricades have been installed in the city every 100 meters.

The Uttar Pradesh Police personnel are deployed on these barricades and every vehicle is being checked by the personnel.

Currently, around 13,000 UP Police personnel are deployed in Ayodhya.

Furthermore, to ensure smooth traffic management, roadways buses will not be allowed to stop in the city depot on January 21 and 22 given the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

This decision also includes trains will not stop at Ayodhya Dham Junction.