Ram Mandir LIVE: Ram Leela organised in Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

"The ultimate goal of my life is finally being fulfilled." Ninety-year-old seer Yugpurush Parmanand Giri Maharaj displays a palpable sense of relief and composure as he talks about his long association with the Ram temple movement.

He saw the 'shila pujan' in 1989, the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 and the historic Supreme Court judgement on the temple-mosque dispute that paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

For him, the temple consecration ceremony on January 22 is the perfect culmination of a struggle of a lifetime.