Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on January 18, at an event to honour renowned journalist Ashwini Chopra's death anniversary reflected on the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and its upcoming consecration ceremony on January 22.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image: X/@rajnathsingh

"I believe that the new temple of Ramlala built in Ayodhya is a symbol of the restoration of our Sanatan culture, which foreign invaders kept trying unsuccessfully to destroy for hundreds of years," the Minister said.

“Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of good governance. The feeling of support for all, development for all has emerged from the inspiration of Ram Rajya. Lord Ram was a skilled manager. He had amazing organizational abilities. When brothers Ram and Lakshman left Ayodhya, there were only three people but they returned with an entire army,” he further said.