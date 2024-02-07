Updated January 18th, 2024 at 22:01 IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News LIVE: Ram Lalla Idol Installed in Sanctum Sanctorum
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi unveiled 6 stamps including Lord Ram, Ganesh, and Hanuman. The auspicious 7-day rituals ahead of the consecration ceremony of the newly built Ayodhya Mandir began on Tuesday. The ceremony is scheduled for January 22 and will be held in Abhijeet Muhurat in the afternoon.
- India
- 7 min read
10: 01 IST, January 18th 2024
Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is setting up an 'Ashray Sthal' to accommodate the devotees coming to Ayodhya to visit Ram Temple. The Ashray Sthal is on the theme of Ramcharitmanas.
9: 46 IST, January 18th 2024
More than 500 statues are being prepared in Ayodhya's Ramsevakpuram, representing the life of Lord Ram. These statues will grace the corridor leading to the Ram Temple.
Advertisement
9: 12 IST, January 18th 2024
Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal, Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday stated that plans are afoot to start Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus services to Ayodhya on six routes to facilitate the devotees in visiting the Ram temple.
8: 27 IST, January 18th 2024
The Assam Governor on Thursday declared a half holiday in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state till 2.30 pm on January 22. The decision has been taken to mark the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
Advertisement
7: 52 IST, January 18th 2024
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust on Thursday briefed about the process of installing Lord Ram’s idol in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple. The trust stated, “Ram Lalla’s Idol entered the Ram temple located at Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya after 12.30 pm today. At 1.20 pm, after the main resolution rituals, the atmosphere became auspicious with the sound of ‘Veda mantras’. On Thursday, rituals till water disposal of the idol were completed.”
7: 25 IST, January 18th 2024
A Karnataka hospital on Thursday announced free delivery of newborn babies to mark the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.
Advertisement
5: 57 IST, January 18th 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on January 18, at an event to honour renowned journalist Ashwini Chopra's death anniversary reflected on the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and its upcoming consecration ceremony on January 22.
"I believe that the new temple of Ramlala built in Ayodhya is a symbol of the restoration of our Sanatan culture, which foreign invaders kept trying unsuccessfully to destroy for hundreds of years," the Minister said.
“Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of good governance. The feeling of support for all, development for all has emerged from the inspiration of Ram Rajya. Lord Ram was a skilled manager. He had amazing organizational abilities. When brothers Ram and Lakshman left Ayodhya, there were only three people but they returned with an entire army,” he further said.
5: 26 IST, January 18th 2024
Acharya Satyendra Das, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, underwent the 'Acharyavarnam' ritual before performing the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
'Acharyavarnam' is an important ritual before 'Pran Pratishtha,' where the chief priest is honoured in order to give him power and strength to perform the ceremony.
Advertisement
5: 18 IST, January 18th 2024
“Lord Ram is the soul of India. India can't even be imagined without Lord Ram. So, I think declining the invitation (to Pran Pratishtha) was not correct and it should be reconsidered,” Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said on Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders declining invitation to the January 22 event.
#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh | Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "...Lord Ram is the soul of India. India can't even be imagined without Lord Ram. So, I think declining the invitation (to pranpratishtha) was not correct and it should be reconsidered." pic.twitter.com/Qq8DZ679Ev
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024
3: 29 IST, January 18th 2024
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav defended the firing on Karsevaks which took place in 1990 under the Mulayam Singh government in Uttar Pradesh.
“The constitution was protected and the court's order was followed. The BJP members are lying. There was court stay at the place at the time. there was the Babri masjid there and the govt had to maintain the law and order situation there,” Yadav, the brother of Mulayam said.
Advertisement
3: 23 IST, January 18th 2024
“Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, Central government announces half day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of ram temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony,” an official statement said.
2: 00 IST, January 18th 2024
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a high-level panel to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to tackle with the cyber threats ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the historical town on January 22.
Advertisement
12: 34 IST, January 18th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils 6 stamps including Lord Ram, Ganesh, and Hanuman. The 48-page book contains Ram Lalla's stamps issued by over 40 nations.
There are 6 stamps which include: Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri.
The components of the design include the Ram Mandir, Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Sarayu River and Sculptures in and around the Temple.
Gold leaf of sun rays and Chaupai lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet. The five physical elements i.e. sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as 'Panchabhutas’ are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas essential for all manifestations.
In a video message, PM Modi said, "Postal stamp is not just an artwork.."
“Ramayan connects the entire humanity with itself. This is why Ramayana is a global centre of attraction... In many countries such as America, Australia, Cambodia Canada, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Singapore etc, postal stamps for lord ram have been released with utmost respect. This postal stamp will enlighten the young generation,” said PM Modi.
11: 41 IST, January 18th 2024
In Chalisgaon, Maharashtra, a model of Shri Ram and Ram Temple was made using 2.10 lakhs clay lamps on an area of 10 thousand square feet.
Advertisement
11: 42 IST, January 18th 2024
Ahead of the consecration of Ram Temple on January 22, Ram Lalla has been placed inside the ‘Garbha Griha’.
Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' to be held on 22nd January; Lord Ram's idol has been placed in the 'Garbha Griha; of the temple
(Picture source: VHP) pic.twitter.com/syGqc0zzIB
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024
11: 32 IST, January 18th 2024
The 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony at the Ram Temple is in only four days, and devotees all throughout the country are bursting with emotion and devotion. A 10-foot picture of Lord Ram was created by an Amritsar-based artist, and he believes it ought to be placed in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
10: 26 IST, January 18th 2024
As only four days are left for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22, Ayodhya has started receiving a footfall of devotees from across the country. The temple is receiving incense sticks and diyas from people across the country as tokens of devotion for Ram Lalla.
10: 20 IST, January 18th 2024
Bareilly's perfume businessmen prepare special perfume and Kesar 'dhoop' dedicated to the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh; Bareilly's perfume businessmen prepare special perfume and Kesar 'dhoop' dedicated to the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/KnuOvjKBVu
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2024
Advertisement
9: 59 IST, January 18th 2024
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai said on Monday that the installation of the lord Ram idol in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple is scheduled for January 18. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will follow at 12:20 pm on January 22. (With inputs from ANI)
9: 52 IST, January 18th 2024
India's Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir visited the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi to see the progress of its construction. The temple announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 is nearing its completion.
Notably, PM Modi has accepted the invitation extended by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a press statement. (With Inputs from PTI)
Advertisement
9: 50 IST, January 18th 2024
A travel party of 54 pilgrims on their way to Ayodhya were seen chanting Jai Shri Ram and Ram Bhajans at the Kempegowda International Airport at Terminal 1.
Passengers and staff at airport joined the group in singing ‘bhajans’.
Dressed in "Bhagwa" attire, the pilgrims carried on with their chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and dholak playing after they entered the flight.
7: 52 IST, January 18th 2024
Commandos of UP ATS deployed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Commandos of UP ATS deployed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. (17.01)
(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/Ge4feaWvJb
— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024
Advertisement
8: 05 IST, January 18th 2024
The 'parn pratishtha' ceremony will take place in the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 12:20 pm on January 22, following which the idol depicting the 5-year-old child form of Lord Ram will be housed.
VIDEO | Ram Lalla's idol being taken inside the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya using a crane. The idol will be kept in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. pic.twitter.com/S2kbRngN8N
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.