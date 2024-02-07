Advertisement

Ayodhya: On January 23, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to open to the public, beckoning thousands of pilgrims and devotees who are anxious to receive the heavenly "darshan" of Lord Ram Lalla. Every day, thousands of pilgrims and devotees are anticipated to come to the opulent temple to get a "darshan" from Lord Ram Lalla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIP visitors are in attendance at the temple's "pran pratishtha" ceremony on January 22.

Devotees Are Able To Get Holy Darshan at Specific Time Slots:

Morning Time: 7:00 am to 11:30 am

Afternoon Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Two important 'aarti' ceremonies will also be held at the temple:

Jagaran/Shringar Aarti: 6:30 am

Sandhya Aarti: 7:30 pm

How To Collect Free Passes For Aarti

Free passes are available both in person and online for anyone who wish to attend the "aarti." Offline passes are available at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Camp Office; however, in order to obtain one, a valid government ID is required.

The seven-day consecration procedure began on January 16 and concluded with the Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit conducting the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony on January 22 at 12:20 p.m. Vibrant beautications showcasing cutouts of Lord Ram and religious message posters decorate Ayodhya, signifying the auspiciousness of the occasion. To guarantee the ceremony's safety and seamless execution, extensive security measures have been implemented.

Advertisement

For millions of Hindu devotees and followers, who think that the Ram temple is located where Lord Ram was born, it is very important. Arun Yogiraj, a sculptor from Mysuru, created the 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol that will be dedicated. Along with the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, prominent Hindu deities like Lord Hanuman, and other religious symbols are also carved on the idol.