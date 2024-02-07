English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Set To Open For Public From Tomorrow | Aarti Timings And How To Get Free Passes

Ram Mandir Entry Timings: Free passes are available both in person and online for anyone who wish to attend the 'Aarti'.

Pritam Saha
Ram Lalla Darshan: Check Timings
Ram Lalla Darshan: Check Timings | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: On January 23, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to open to the public, beckoning thousands of pilgrims and devotees who are anxious to receive the heavenly "darshan" of Lord Ram Lalla. Every day, thousands of pilgrims and devotees are anticipated to come to the opulent temple to get a "darshan" from Lord Ram Lalla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIP visitors are in attendance at the temple's "pran pratishtha" ceremony on January 22.

Devotees Are Able To Get Holy Darshan at Specific Time Slots: 

  • Morning Time: 7:00 am to 11:30 am 
  • Afternoon Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm 

Two important 'aarti' ceremonies will also be held at the temple:

  • Jagaran/Shringar Aarti: 6:30 am 
  • Sandhya Aarti: 7:30 pm

How To Collect Free Passes For Aarti

Free passes are available both in person and online for anyone who wish to attend the "aarti." Offline passes are available at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Camp Office; however, in order to obtain one, a valid government ID is required. 

The seven-day consecration procedure began on January 16 and concluded with the Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit conducting the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony on January 22 at 12:20 p.m. Vibrant beautications showcasing cutouts of Lord Ram and religious message posters decorate Ayodhya, signifying the auspiciousness of the occasion. To guarantee the ceremony's safety and seamless execution, extensive security measures have been implemented.

Advertisement

For millions of Hindu devotees and followers, who think that the Ram temple is located where Lord Ram was born, it is very important. Arun Yogiraj, a sculptor from Mysuru, created the 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol that will be dedicated. Along with the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, prominent Hindu deities like Lord Hanuman, and other religious symbols are also carved on the idol.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

24 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

25 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

26 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

35 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement