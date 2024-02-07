Advertisement

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday detained three suspicious individuals from Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. The Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, said that the state ATS detained the three suspicious persons during checking in Ayodhya district.

The suspects are being interrogated, DGP Kumar further stated. "As part of the checking campaign being conducted on the instructions of the state government and police headquarters, three suspicious persons have been detained by UP-ATS from Ayodhya district. These suspects are being interrogated," DGP Kumar said. "Till now, their connection with any terrorist organisation has not come to light," he added.

Security Tightened in Ayodhya Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’

With four days to go for the grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh government has left no stone unturned to ensure top-notch security cover in the temple town.

UP ATS at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk | Image: ANI

In its effort to beef up the security for the January 22 event that will be attended by many dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh govt deployed on Thursday commandos of UP ATS at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. Commandos of UP ATS were deployed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

10,000 CCTV Cameras Installed in Ayodhya District

The state government has also incorporated technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the city.

Earlier, Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar told reporters, "We have tried to incorporate all types of technologies into drones, including NVD, infrared cameras, and CCTV for security." Additional Superintendent of Police, Pravin Ranjan Singh, said earlier that they are monitoring through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city.

"To ensure better security arrangements at the programme venue in Ayodhya, technology is being used on a large scale. For this, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire Ayodhya District. In some of these CCTV cameras, we are using AI-based technology so that we can maintain a strict vigil on the commuters, the Director General for Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told reporters.

"We are doing surveillance through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city. We are also observing the roofs of buildings and houses to find any different or odd objects," Singh said earlier.

As many as 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire temple town, reflecting the state government's commitment to ensure safety and security of invitees coming on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha event. According to officials, some of the CCTV cameras have in-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

Ram Mandir Inauguration: 'Pran Pratishtha Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.