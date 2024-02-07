English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

UP Anti-Terrorist Squad Detains 3 Suspects from Ayodhya as Security Tightens Ahead of Mandir Opening

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday detained three suspicious individuals from Ayodhya during checking

Srinwanti Das
UP: Anti-Terrorist Squad detains three suspects from Ayodhya
UP: Anti-Terrorist Squad detains three suspects from Ayodhya | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday detained three suspicious individuals from Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. The Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, said that the state ATS detained the three suspicious persons during checking in Ayodhya district.

The suspects are being interrogated, DGP Kumar further stated. "As part of the checking campaign being conducted on the instructions of the state government and police headquarters, three suspicious persons have been detained by UP-ATS from Ayodhya district. These suspects are being interrogated," DGP Kumar said. "Till now, their connection with any terrorist organisation has not come to light," he added.

Advertisement

Security Tightened in Ayodhya Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’

With four days to go for the grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh government has left no stone unturned to ensure top-notch security cover in the temple town.

Advertisement
UP ATS at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk | Image: ANI

In its effort to beef up the security for the January 22 event that will be attended by many dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh govt deployed on Thursday commandos of UP ATS at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. Commandos of UP ATS were deployed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

10,000 CCTV Cameras Installed in Ayodhya District

The state government has also incorporated technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the city.

Earlier, Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar told reporters, "We have tried to incorporate all types of technologies into drones, including NVD, infrared cameras, and CCTV for security." Additional Superintendent of Police, Pravin Ranjan Singh, said earlier that they are monitoring through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city.

Advertisement

"To ensure better security arrangements at the programme venue in Ayodhya, technology is being used on a large scale. For this, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire Ayodhya District. In some of these CCTV cameras, we are using AI-based technology so that we can maintain a strict vigil on the commuters, the Director General for Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told reporters.

"We are doing surveillance through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city. We are also observing the roofs of buildings and houses to find any different or odd objects," Singh said earlier.

Advertisement

As many as 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire temple town, reflecting the state government's commitment to ensure safety and security of invitees coming on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha event. According to officials, some of the CCTV cameras have in-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. 

Ram Mandir Inauguration: 'Pran Pratishtha Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Advertisement

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

41 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement