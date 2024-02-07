The revised timings will be applicable up to class 12 of all the boards in Ayodhya district | Image: PTI/File

Ayodhya: Amid the prevailing bad weather and extreme cold in Ayodhya and its surrounding areas, the school timings in the district have been revised. District Magistrate Nitish Kumar has announced the revised school timings. According to the revised timings, schools will now operate from 10 am to 3 pm until February 3. The revised timings will be applicable up to class 12 of all the boards in Ayodhya district.

This apart, orders were also given to the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for protection from cold during the above-stipulated time of operation of the schools.

Dense Fog Continued to Prevail in Delhi and Several Places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The move comes as cold weather and dense fog continued to prevail in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday. According to IMD, "very dense" fog conditions were reported over Uttar Pradesh at 5.30 am on Sunday. As per the forecast by IMD for the upcoming six days in Ayodhya, the minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hit 8 degrees Celsius with 'shallow fog' while the maximum temperature may rise up to 19 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is likely to reach as low as 9 degrees Celsius with shallow fog on Wednesday and Thursday. The maximum temperature forecast for both days is also the same at 20 degrees Celsius. For Friday and Saturday (February 3), the minimum temperature forecast in Ayodhya is 10 degrees Celsius with possible fog or mist. The maximum temperature on both days is likely to reach 21 degree Celsius.