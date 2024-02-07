Advertisement

After the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Lalla. Ayodhya is transforming into a center of tourism for Uttar Pradesh. The devotees coming to Ayodhya will get a chance to sit in the water metro as the state government will get two vessels.

An official spokesperson for the government said the Union Inland Waterways Ministry has provided the vessels. As soon as the vessels arrive, the water metro services in Ayodhya will start between the Guptar Ghat and Sant Tulsidas Ghat and will serve as an attraction for tourists and devotees.

The total distance between these two ghats is about 14 kilometers.

The official statement said, “Water Metro Service aims at making modern and cheap means of transport accessible for the people living in the region. This will give an impetus to tourism in the area apart from easing the traffic congestion in the city."

These vessels will work on electricity and will be electrically charged. Once they charge, they can work for an hour. These AC vessels can take 50 passengers at a time, and easy and fast charging stations will also be set up at the ghat.

