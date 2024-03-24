×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Ayodhya Temple All Set for Ram Lalla's First Holi

Ram Lalla will celebrate Holi at his new Ayodhya temple on Tuesday, a day after the festival will be celebrated across the country, with nine priests performing special prayers and applying eco-friendly 'gulal' on him.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ayodhya Temple All Set for Ram Lalla's First Holi
Ayodhya Temple All Set for Ram Lalla's First Holi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: Ram Lalla will celebrate Holi at his new Ayodhya temple on Tuesday, a day after the festival will be celebrated across the country, with nine priests performing special prayers and applying eco-friendly 'gulal' on him.

Later, devotees will play Holi with the same 'gulal'. The celebration will last for five hours, Ram temple head priest Satyendra Das told PTI on Sunday.

Advertisement

The bright pink 'gulal' has been made from kachnar flowers. Devotees believe that kachnar was Ayodhya's "state tree" in Treta Yuga.

"The trustees (of the Ram temple) have decided that Ram Lalla will be playing Holi on Tuesday using 'gulal' made from kachnar flowers which were brought from Lucknow. Nine priests, including the head priest, will apply 'gulal' on Ram Lalla after his 'shringar aarti' and then the same gulal will be applied on the devotees," Satyendra Das said.

Advertisement

"Holi will be played from around 7 am to 12 noon," he said.

The festival will be celebrated in a very grand and divine manner. Devotees are excited as this is the first Holi in Ayodhya after the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Advertisement

Raju Das, the priest of the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, told PTI, "Holi is one of the most ancient festivals. Be it the era of Lord Ram or that of Lord Krishna, Holi has been celebrated with full festive fervour and enthusiasm." Ayodhya resident Prajjwal Singh is also excited about the Holi celebrations.

"This is the first Holi after the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol and the people of Ayodhya are very happy about it. Like the Holi of Mathura, which has gained international recognition, we hope that the Holi of Ayodhya will also gain global popularity in the coming years," he said.

Advertisement

The 'gulal' that will be applied on Ram Lalla has been prepared by a team of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI).

CSIR-NBRI Director Ajit Kumar Shasany told PTI, "Ram Lalla is very young and we cannot make him play Holi with chemical colours. So, he will play Holi with the 'gulal' made from kachnar flowers, which have 30 medicinal properties.

Advertisement

The pink 'gulal' derives its colour from the flowers. Vegetable starch has been used as the base material for the 'gulal' instead of talcum powder, he said.

Shasany said 2-3 kg of 'gulal' was made using 5-6 kg of kachnar flowers collected over a span of two months.

Advertisement

"This variety of 'gulal' will not harm the skin and can be washed off easily," he said. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Representative image of poisoning death.

Hungary Rally Deaths

a few seconds ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

6 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

8 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

9 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

10 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

13 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

15 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

21 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

21 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

27 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

34 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

35 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

37 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

38 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

40 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

41 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo