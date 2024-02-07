English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Ayodhya Transforms into a 'Mini India' Ahead of 75th Republic Day Celebrations

The bustling streets of Ayodhya are adorned with saffron flags, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Ram Path and other key streets are heavily crowded.

Isha Bhandari
Ayodhya Transforms into a 'Mini India' Ahead of 75th Republic Day Celebrations
Ayodhya Transforms into a 'Mini India' Ahead of 75th Republic Day Celebrations | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: As Ayodhya gears up for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday, the holy city has become a melting pot of cultures, languages, and traditions, resembling a 'mini India' with devotees from various corners of the country converging to witness the grandeur of the Ram temple.

The bustling streets of Ayodhya are adorned with saffron flags, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Ram Path and other key streets are heavily crowded, with people waving saffron flags or carrying the tricolour, symbolizing the diversity and unity of the nation.

The Ram temple complex, which opened its doors to the public on Tuesday after the consecration ceremony on January 22, has witnessed an influx of around five lakh devotees on the first day alone. Devotees from different parts of the country, some even traveling on foot or bicycles, have brought the rich colors and cultures of their respective regions to Ayodhya.

Ram Path, the central thoroughfare, has turned into a lively representation of India's diversity, with people speaking different languages, wearing varied costumes, and celebrating their cultures. The street is a reflection of the unity in diversity that characterizes the nation.

A group of friends from Kolkata, clad in matching saffron 'kurta' and religious scarves, engaged in an 'adda' (refreshments) session before visiting the Hanuman Garhi temple. They conversed in Bengali, while nearby, a group from Maharashtra conversed in Marathi, showcasing the linguistic diversity.

A civic society from Ahmedabad set up a large 'bhandara' (community kitchen) serving meals to devotees. The makeshift facility offers lip-smacking 'khichdi,' 'puri sabzi,' and 'bundi' to people from various states, promoting a sense of unity through food.

The atmosphere in Ayodhya is further enriched by a group from Pune selling Maharashtra's famous 'pheta' headgear to devotees. The saffron headgear, priced at Rs 100 each, finds many takers, with devotees from different regions proudly wearing it.

As Ayodhya continues to witness a surge in devotees and preparations for Republic Day unfold, the city stands as a testament to India's unity in diversity, embodying the spirit of the 75th Republic Day celebrations that will showcase the nation's heritage and socio-cultural ethos.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

