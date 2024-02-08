Advertisement

On Thursday, a Yajna with 'shlokas' from the Yajur Veda was held at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya.

For the next four days, the verses will be chanted continuously. The ceremony took place in the midst of the excitement and expectation surrounding the massive Ram Temple in Ayodhya's January opening and the deity's formal installation inside the shrine's sanctum sanctorum.

On January 22, the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony and the temple opening will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As a part of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala, a Yajna was concluded in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex after the reading of Shukl Yajurved's 'Madhyandin Shakha," read a post on the official X handle of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Thursday.

"In this Yajna, there was an auspicious participation of 101 respected Brahmins from East to West and North to South of India," the post read further.

In the Ram Mandir complex, two pavilions were built so that passages from the old scripture could be recited. It's common knowledge that chanting or reciting passages from the Yajur Veda drives off all negative energy and attracts good vibrations and fortune.

At shrines and religious centers, the recitation is seen as obligatory before to the commencement of spiritual activities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Thursday said 100 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on January 22, flying in dignitaries for the 'Pran Partishtha'.

"About 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22, bringing in dignitaries who have been invited to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple. The landings will demonstrate the facilities and the potential of the newly opened Ayodhya airport," CM Adityanath said.

Beginning one week prior to the major event on January 16, Ayodhya will host Vedic ceremonies for Ram Lalla's “Pran Pratishtha.”

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his first visit to Ayodhya this year, on Tuesday, directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in the city and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' appear its "cleanest and most beautiful" ahead of the temple opening.

"There should be no dust on the roads and toilets must be cleaned daily," the CM told officials.