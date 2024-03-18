×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

Azam Khan convicted in 2016 demolition case, sentenced to 7-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakhs.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Azam Khan convicted in 2016 demolition case, sentenced to 7-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakhs
Azam Khan convicted in 2016 demolition case, sentenced to 7-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakhs | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: An MP/MLA court in Rampur on Monday sentenced Azam Khan — a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader to seven years imprisonment in 2016 demolition case. Consequently, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Azam Khan. Earlier, Azam Khan and his wife Tanzeen Fatima, and their son Abdullah Azam Khan were sentenced to seven years imprisonment each, after they were found guilty of illegally acquiring a fake birth certificate for Abdullah Azam Khan.

Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment 

A total of seven people were booked in 2019 for the forced demolition of a house in 2016 under the Samajwadi Party government, he said.

Advertisement

The case was registered at the Ganj police station under the Indian Penal Code sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity), Pandey said.

The case was filed after the change of government in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Advertisement

The four accused have been convicted for offences under Indian Penal Code sections 447, 427, 504, and 506, he said.

Azam Khan, 75, is currently serving a sentence in Sitapur jail in another criminal case.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, and Shubman Gill

IPL 2024 MVP

a minute ago
TCS

TCS stake sale

a minute ago
CAA in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the applicants will comprise only those who were excluded from the updated National Register of Citizens.

CAA in Assam

8 minutes ago
VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria

India travel investments

13 minutes ago
Bad Newz

Bad Newz Release Date

15 minutes ago
Swiggy

Swiggy road safety

16 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vinfast India Launch

18 minutes ago
PM Modi In Telangana Rally

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

19 minutes ago
RCB Women's team

RCB's WPL 2024 win

20 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

22 minutes ago
BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP

Sangeeta Azad Join BJP

22 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca inhaler costs

24 minutes ago
Robert Downey Jr with his wife Susan

RDJ, Wife's Married Life

24 minutes ago
Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni

Stokes in Dhoni captaincy

26 minutes ago
IPS Vivek Sahay appointed as new DGP of Bengal

West Bengal DGP

26 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

DSP Arrested in Assam

29 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

US Fed Meeting

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SC denies Adani Power's Rs 1,376 crore LPS plea against Rajasthan discom

    Business News5 hours ago

  2. Brisbane Olympics organizers build a new stadium, scrap Gabba plans

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Five Eye Nations: Indian Agencies Warn Of Khalistani Threat To Diplomats

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Top Electoral Bonds Donor Funded MK Stalin's DMK With Rs 509 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  5. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo