Azam Khan convicted in 2016 demolition case, sentenced to 7-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakhs | Image: PTI

New Delhi: An MP/MLA court in Rampur on Monday sentenced Azam Khan — a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader to seven years imprisonment in 2016 demolition case. Consequently, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Azam Khan. Earlier, Azam Khan and his wife Tanzeen Fatima, and their son Abdullah Azam Khan were sentenced to seven years imprisonment each, after they were found guilty of illegally acquiring a fake birth certificate for Abdullah Azam Khan.

A total of seven people were booked in 2019 for the forced demolition of a house in 2016 under the Samajwadi Party government, he said.

The case was registered at the Ganj police station under the Indian Penal Code sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity), Pandey said.

The case was filed after the change of government in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

The four accused have been convicted for offences under Indian Penal Code sections 447, 427, 504, and 506, he said.

Azam Khan, 75, is currently serving a sentence in Sitapur jail in another criminal case.