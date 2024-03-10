Advertisement

Azamgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public today, stating that the development projects worth Rs. 34,000 inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh would ensure the city becomes a hub of development, moving away from its past of mafia raj. Following the inauguration of projects in Azamgarh, the Prime Minister addressed the public, adding how these initiatives will introduce a ‘new era for the region’ and deemed Azamgarh as ‘Ajanmagarh’ during his speech, PM Modi spoke about the need for such projects, which include new terminal buildings and initiatives in education, water, and the environment. He assured the citizens that the developments were not merely election promises but aimed to encourage genuine growth and prosperity.

PM Modi also praised the transformation of Azamgarh, once known for its challenges, into a thriving hub of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He expressed satisfaction at witnessing the expansion of economic activity in Uttar Pradesh and emphasised the importance of modern infrastructure in smaller cities.

Additionally, PM Modi highlighted the government's commitment to supporting farmers, citing an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane and timely payments to sugarcane farmers. He also mentioned the utilisation of stubble for biogas production, demonstrating the government's efforts towards sustainability and agricultural innovation. PM Modi reiterated the government's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with all, Development for all), adding on about his commitment for inclusive growth and development across the nation.

Here are Highlights from PM Modi's Azamgarh Address

“Azamgarh will remain a hub of development till eternity”

“Economic activity has expanded in UP. We will take modern infra projects to small cities.Small cities deserve better highways and infrastructure. We are focusing on tier 2, tier 3 cities.We won't let urbanisation stop.”

“We increased MSP on sugarcane, previous govt made sugarcane farmers suffer.They did not pay sugarcane farmers.Now sugarcane farmers are getting payments on time.”

“The Indi alliance is shocked seeing development of Azamgarh. Opposition did politics to casteism and appeasement. Azamgarh has witnessed threats of mafia raj earlier, under Yogi's leadership, development increased.”

"Appeasement is reducing now. Dynasts continue their attacks on me. Opposition asks me 'who is my family'. Now everyone is saying 'I am Modi's family."

“Cities which got new airport terminals were once considered small neglected cities.”

“Azamgarh, which was counted among the backward areas of the country, is today writing a new chapter of development for the country.”

“Unhappy with India's progress, some people say that the inauguration of so many projects before elections is political bait. I want to remind them of what used to happen before... Leaders would announce schemes before elections but never finish them. Today, the country can see that the projects for which I have laid the foundation have also been inaugurated by me.”