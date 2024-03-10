×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Azamgarh Was Under Mafia Raj, Its Development Left INDI Shocked: Top Quotes From PM's Fiery Speech

"Opposition asks me, 'Who is my family?' Now everyone is saying, 'I am Modi's family'," said PM Modi while inaugurating projects worth Rs. 34,000 in Azamgarh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi's Azamgarh address in top quotes.
PM Modi's Azamgarh address in top quotes. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Azamgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public today, stating that the development projects worth Rs. 34,000 inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh would ensure the city becomes a hub of development, moving away from its past of mafia raj. Following the inauguration of projects in Azamgarh, the Prime Minister addressed the public, adding how these initiatives will introduce a ‘new era for the region’ and deemed Azamgarh as ‘Ajanmagarh’ during his speech, PM Modi spoke about the need for such projects, which include new terminal buildings and initiatives in education, water, and the environment. He assured the citizens that the developments were not merely election promises but aimed to encourage genuine growth and prosperity.

 PM Modi also praised the transformation of Azamgarh, once known for its challenges, into a thriving hub of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He expressed satisfaction at witnessing the expansion of economic activity in Uttar Pradesh and emphasised the importance of modern infrastructure in smaller cities.

Advertisement

Additionally, PM Modi highlighted the government's commitment to supporting farmers, citing an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane and timely payments to sugarcane farmers. He also mentioned the utilisation of stubble for biogas production, demonstrating the government's efforts towards sustainability and agricultural innovation. PM Modi reiterated the government's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with all, Development for all), adding on about his commitment for inclusive growth and development across the nation.

Here are Highlights from PM Modi's Azamgarh Address

  • “Azamgarh will remain a hub of development till eternity”
  • “Economic activity has expanded in UP. We will take modern infra projects to small cities.Small cities deserve better highways and infrastructure. We are focusing on tier 2, tier 3 cities.We won't let urbanisation stop.”
  • “We increased MSP on sugarcane, previous govt made sugarcane farmers suffer.They did not pay sugarcane farmers.Now sugarcane farmers are getting payments on time.”
  • “The Indi alliance is shocked seeing development of Azamgarh. Opposition did politics to casteism and appeasement. Azamgarh has witnessed threats of mafia raj earlier, under Yogi's leadership, development increased.”
  • "Appeasement is reducing now. Dynasts continue their attacks on me. Opposition asks me 'who is my family'. Now everyone is saying 'I am Modi's family."
  • “Cities which got new airport terminals were once considered small neglected cities.”
  • “Azamgarh, which was counted among the backward areas of the country, is today writing a new chapter of development for the country.”
  • “Unhappy with India's progress, some people say that the inauguration of so many projects before elections is political bait. I want to remind them of what used to happen before... Leaders would announce schemes before elections but never finish them. Today, the country can see that the projects for which I have laid the foundation have also been inaugurated by me.”

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

21 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

21 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

21 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

21 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

21 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

21 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

21 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. ‘SC’s concern on tiger safaris’: Top 5 things you should know

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Will Announce All LS Candidates For All 42 Seats Today: Mamata Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  4. Assam Road Mishap: 1 Dead, 10 Hurt in Van-Motorcycle Collision in Kamrup

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. IND jump to No.1 in Test rankings, now supreme in all three formats

    Sports 35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo