B'desh Army Carries Out Major Reshuffle in Top Positions; Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan Sacked
Bangladesh on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle in the top positions in the Army, a day after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.
Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan, the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), has been relieved from service, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported, | Image: AP
