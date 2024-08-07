sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • B'desh Unrest: Non-Essential Staffers of Indian High Commission in Dhaka Returns Home

Published 12:42 IST, August 7th 2024

B'desh Unrest: Non-Essential Staffers of Indian High Commission in Dhaka Returns Home

Non-essential staffers at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and their family members are returning to India on a voluntary basis through commercial flights

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dhaka
Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:42 IST, August 7th 2024