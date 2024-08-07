Published 12:42 IST, August 7th 2024
B'desh Unrest: Non-Essential Staffers of Indian High Commission in Dhaka Returns Home
Non-essential staffers at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and their family members are returning to India on a voluntary basis through commercial flights
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
12:42 IST, August 7th 2024