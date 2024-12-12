sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:37 IST, December 12th 2024

AAP Freebie Ahead of Delhi Elections: Rs 1,000 Announced For Women Voters Per Month

Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide Rs 1,000 every month for its women voters.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal | Image: Facebook

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide Rs 1,000 every month for its women voters.

(This is a breaking copy, more details are to be added) 

Updated 13:41 IST, December 12th 2024

