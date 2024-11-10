sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Baba Siddique Murder: Main Accused, His Associates Nabbed From Bahraich Before Fleeing To Nepal

Published 21:07 IST, November 10th 2024

Baba Siddique Murder: Main Accused, His Associates Nabbed From Bahraich Before Fleeing To Nepal

The main accused involved in the Baba Siddique murder in Mumbai has been arrested by the Mumbai Police Special Task Force (STF) in a joint operation

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
baba siddique murder case
Main accused in the Baba Siddique murder case arrested from Bahraich | Image: Republic, PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:59 IST, November 10th 2024