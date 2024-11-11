sb.scorecardresearch
  • Baba Siddique Murder: Main Shooter Shivkumar, Four others Sent To Police Custody Till November 19

Published 20:44 IST, November 11th 2024

Baba Siddique Murder: Main Shooter Shivkumar, Four others Sent To Police Custody Till November 19

Main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and four others arrested in the NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case have been sent to police custody till November 19.

Reported by: Digital Desk
