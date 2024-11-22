Published 19:14 IST, November 22nd 2024
Baba Siddique Murder: Man Held from Akola, 26th Arrest in Case
A man was arrested in Akola for his involvement in the Baba Siddique murder case, linked to money transfers for the accused.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Baba Siddique murder: Man held from Akola, 26th arrest in case | Image: IANS
19:14 IST, November 22nd 2024