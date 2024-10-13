sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:26 IST, October 13th 2024

Baba Siddique Murdered Due To Political Rivalry? Here's What Mumbai Police Told Court

Mumbai Police told a local court on Sunday that it will have to investigate whether NCP leader Baba Siddique was killed due to political rivalry.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Police to probe whether Baba Siddique was murdered due to political rivalry
Police to probe whether Baba Siddique was murdered due to political rivalry | Image: X@BabaSiddique
