Published 19:26 IST, October 13th 2024
Baba Siddique Murdered Due To Political Rivalry? Here's What Mumbai Police Told Court
Mumbai Police told a local court on Sunday that it will have to investigate whether NCP leader Baba Siddique was killed due to political rivalry.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Police to probe whether Baba Siddique was murdered due to political rivalry | Image: X@BabaSiddique
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:26 IST, October 13th 2024