Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 9th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Uttarakhand Gurdwara 'Karseva' Chief Murder: Main Accused Killed in Encounter

The deceased, Amarjit Singh alias Bittu, was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gurdwara FIRING
Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead in broad daylight on March 28 by two bike-borne assailants | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Haridwar: The main accused in the killing of Nanakmatta Gurdwara's 'karseva' chief Baba Tarsem Singh was killed in an encounter with Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) in Haridwar in the early hours of Tuesday. 

The deceased, Amarjit Singh alias Bittu, was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was killed in the encounter in Bhagwanpur area while his accomplice, Sarabjit Singh, managed to flee, news agency ANI reported citing Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar. 

A joint operation has been launched by the Uttarakhand STF and Haridwar Police to apprehend the absconding accused, the DGP said. Police said that over 16 cases are registered against Amarjeet Singh. 

Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead in broad daylight on March 28 by two bike-borne assailants at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar. Previously on Sunday, the Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) had increased the bounty on both the absconding shooters from Rs 50 thousand to 1 lakh each. 

Earlier, police had made three more arrests in the case. They were allegedly involved in planning the crime by assembling criminals, providing resources, and supplying weapons, police said. DGP Kumar had said that Uttarakhand Police had taken Baba's murder as a challenge and the STF and police were constantly looking for both the killers. 

Giving a stern warning to offenders, the DGP said that police will deal strictly with the criminals if they commit such heinous crimes in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also kept a constant watch since the Baba Tarsem Singh murder and has given strict instructions to the police to nab the accused.

(With inputs from ANI)
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

