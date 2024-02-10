Advertisement

New Delhi: Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has turned the Babri demolition day as an event, Owaisi said that there was and will always be a mosque in Ayodhya. Talking in Lok Sabha on Ram Mandir, Owaisi said, "According to my heart, there was, is and will always be a mosque in Ayodhya Babri Masjid Zindabad!" The AIMIM President said that he respects maryada purushottam Lord Ram. Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration ceremony on January 22, Owaisi said today 17 crore Muslims of India are feeling alienated and the country does not need "Baba Modi".

"Is the current government a government for a particular community? Is it a government only for Hindutva?" Owaisi said.

The light of Indian democracy is at its dimmest today, he said, adding "Babri Masjid remains and will remain where it was." The AIMIM MP from Hyderabad further said, "Am I a spokesperson of Babar, Jinnah or Aurangzeb ? I respect Maryada Purushottam Ram, but I will continue to hate Nathuram Godse." "Today the country does not need Baba Modi. I want to ask when the government replies to this debate will it focus on 140 crore Indians or only the Hindutva population?" he said.

He said the government through its actions is sending a message to the Muslims as to whether it wants to save its own life or want to pursue justice. "I will continue to do my work staying within the framework of Constitution," Owaisi said.

(With inputs from PTI)