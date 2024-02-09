English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Indian Baby Ariha’s Repatriation Case: Parents Seek PM Modi’s Intervention

Ariha’s mother Dhara Shah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and heed the pleas of a desperate mother.

Isha Bhandari
Who is Ariha Shah, Indian baby taken from her parents by German foster care?
Who is Ariha Shah, Indian baby taken from her parents by German foster care? | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The case of Ariha Shah, a 3-year-old Indian child currently in the custody of German child care services, has ignited a wave of protests and calls for repatriation. Ariha was taken into foster care at just 7 months old, and her parents have been tirelessly advocating for her return to India. Amidst mounting frustration and desperation,Brinda Karat and Suranya Aiyar, alongside the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), joined forces to protest against the perceived inaction of German authorities and child care services. Ariha's mother Dhara Shah expressed her anguish over the cultural alienation her daughter is facing. "My child Ariha calls me brown," she lamented. "Ariha is not being taught Hindi, she doesn't know about India despite being a child of Indian parents. Ariha’s identity is completely alienated, and we are separated." 

Ariha’s mother urge PM Modi 

Ariha’s mother Dhara Shah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and heed the pleas of a desperate mother.

Child activist Suranya Aiyar emphasized the urgency of the situation, stressing that despite years of protests and appeals, the Indian government's response has been lacking.

Advertisement

"The Women and Child Development Ministry needs to act now," Aiyar urged. 

She called on the central government to elevate Ariha's case to a national issue and take decisive steps to bring the Indian child back to her homeland.

Advertisement

Everything you need to know about the Ariha Shah case

Ariha Shah was born in Germany's capital Berlin in 2021. Ariha's father Bhavesh Shah, is a software engineer from Gujarat, moved to Berlin in 2018 with Dhara. Ariha was seven months old when she was taken to a foster care by German authorities on September 23, 2021. It was then, when German authorities alleged that her parents — Dhara and Bhavesh — had abused her. 

Advertisement

Shah was then placed in the custody of Germany’s Jugendamt or Youth Welfare Office after she sustained an accidental injury. Her continued presence in foster care has become an irritant in bilateral relations.

According to Ariha’s parents, her grandmother visited the family in Berlin. However, she “accidentally hurt the child”, which caused an injury to the “outer genital area”.

Advertisement

As per her family, when Ariha was taken to the hospital, German authorities were alerted as it was suspected to be a case of sexual assault.

After Ariha was taken into foster care, her parents were only allowed to visit once every fortnight. German authorities also filed a case of child sexual abuse against her parents.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

25 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

28 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

34 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

35 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

37 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

43 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info19 minutes ago

  5. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement