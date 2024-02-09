Who is Ariha Shah, Indian baby taken from her parents by German foster care? | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The case of Ariha Shah, a 3-year-old Indian child currently in the custody of German child care services, has ignited a wave of protests and calls for repatriation. Ariha was taken into foster care at just 7 months old, and her parents have been tirelessly advocating for her return to India. Amidst mounting frustration and desperation,Brinda Karat and Suranya Aiyar, alongside the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), joined forces to protest against the perceived inaction of German authorities and child care services. Ariha's mother Dhara Shah expressed her anguish over the cultural alienation her daughter is facing. "My child Ariha calls me brown," she lamented. "Ariha is not being taught Hindi, she doesn't know about India despite being a child of Indian parents. Ariha’s identity is completely alienated, and we are separated."

Ariha’s mother urge PM Modi

Ariha’s mother Dhara Shah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and heed the pleas of a desperate mother.

Child activist Suranya Aiyar emphasized the urgency of the situation, stressing that despite years of protests and appeals, the Indian government's response has been lacking.

"The Women and Child Development Ministry needs to act now," Aiyar urged.

She called on the central government to elevate Ariha's case to a national issue and take decisive steps to bring the Indian child back to her homeland.

Everything you need to know about the Ariha Shah case

Ariha Shah was born in Germany's capital Berlin in 2021. Ariha's father Bhavesh Shah, is a software engineer from Gujarat, moved to Berlin in 2018 with Dhara. Ariha was seven months old when she was taken to a foster care by German authorities on September 23, 2021. It was then, when German authorities alleged that her parents — Dhara and Bhavesh — had abused her.

Shah was then placed in the custody of Germany’s Jugendamt or Youth Welfare Office after she sustained an accidental injury. Her continued presence in foster care has become an irritant in bilateral relations.

According to Ariha’s parents, her grandmother visited the family in Berlin. However, she “accidentally hurt the child”, which caused an injury to the “outer genital area”.

As per her family, when Ariha was taken to the hospital, German authorities were alerted as it was suspected to be a case of sexual assault.

After Ariha was taken into foster care, her parents were only allowed to visit once every fortnight. German authorities also filed a case of child sexual abuse against her parents.