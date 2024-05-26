Published 14:18 IST, May 26th 2024

Baby Olive Ridley Turtles Break Out Of Their Eggshells Sans Mother In Odisha's Kendrapara

Lakhs of baby turtles have broken out of their eggshells and crawled towards the seawaters of the Gahirmatha coast in Odisha's Kendrapara district, marking the culmination of the annual sojourn of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles.