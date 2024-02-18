Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 28th, 2021 at 22:15 IST

Back to school from Nov 1 for primary students in TN

Back to school from Nov 1 for primary students in TN

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) After over a year and a half, physical classes for students from class 1 to 8 would resume in schools with effect from November 1, the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday.

Following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat to review the ongoing measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said the ban in respect of social, political, cultural and religious congregations would continue to be in place.

Advertisement

Places of worship would continue to be shut on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, an official release said.

In a relaxation, the government said meetings at district collectorates, every Monday, to address public grievances would be allowed and every month, similar gatherings to address farmers grievances shall be conducted.

Advertisement

Considering feedback from medical experts, educationists and parents, physical classes for children in all schools (government-run, state-aided and other boards as well) would resume from November 1, the government said.

The classes shall be held by following the Standard Operating Procedures to prevent virus spread.

Advertisement

Stakeholders had opined that students faced stress and a gap in learning since they are confined to their homes since last year, following the emergence of the pandemic, the government said.

Students of class 9-12 resumed attending physical classes in schools from September 1.

Advertisement

The government, pointing to the upcoming festival season, appealed to the people to avoid visiting places that may witness crowding.

Following COVID-19 guidelines alone could help prevent a third wave of the virus, the government said and appealed to the people and commercial establishments as well to cooperate. PTI VGN BN BN

Advertisement

Published September 28th, 2021 at 22:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

5 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

8 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

8 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

8 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

8 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

8 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News32 minutes ago

  2. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. Will Kim Kardashian Ever Get Married Again?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Inside Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Mehendi

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo