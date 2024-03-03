Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Badarpur: Returning From Wedding, Driver Loses Control And Collides With Truck Leaving 3 Dead

At least three were killed and four were injured after a driver of an Alto car returning from a wedding in Faridabad lost control and crashed with a truck.

Badarpur Accident
Badarpur Accident | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Badarpur: In a tragic incident, at least three were killed and four were injured after a driver of an Alto car returning from a wedding in Faridabad lost control and crashed with a truck.
 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

18 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

18 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

18 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal in her shoulders, spun him around

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. BJP Hyd MP Candidate Slams Owaisi, Compares Old City Poverty to Somalia

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago

  3. Shreya, Shaan To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed, 2 Injured as Landslide Hits House at Reasi

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. First Photos Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant In Desi Avatars From Day 2

    Entertainment31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo