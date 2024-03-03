Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 09:29 IST
Badarpur: Returning From Wedding, Driver Loses Control And Collides With Truck Leaving 3 Dead
At least three were killed and four were injured after a driver of an Alto car returning from a wedding in Faridabad lost control and crashed with a truck.
Badarpur Accident | Image:Republic
Badarpur: In a tragic incident, at least three were killed and four were injured after a driver of an Alto car returning from a wedding in Faridabad lost control and crashed with a truck.
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 09:29 IST
