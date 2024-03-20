×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered Into Badaun Double-Murder, DM Seeks Probe Report Within 15 Days

The District Magistrate has reportedly given instructions to officials to furnish an investigation report within 15 days.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Badaun Double Murder Case
Badaun Double Murder Case: The District Magistrate has given instructions to furnish an investigation report within 15 days. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Badaun: A day after the reports of gruesome double-murder in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun sent shockwaves across the nation, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the encounter of the accused in the case, Republic has learnt. The matter pertains to the brutal killing of two children by a man wielding a shaving razor. The accused had reportedly attacked the siblings – Ayush and Honey – while the duo was playing.

Additionally, the District Magistrate is learnt to have given instructions to officials to furnish an investigation report within 15 days.

How The Crime Took Place

The incident took place at around 8PM when the accused – Sajid – who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, entered a house located opposite his shop and attacked three brothers with a razor, District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said. The incident took place a few steps away from the Mandi Police Post of Civil Lines Police Station.

"Two children were killed, while one child was injured. He [Sajid] had fled from the spot", Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said.

Hours later, the 22-year-old accused was gunned down in an encounter, IG Bareilly range RK Singh told reporters. Sajid fled the house after killing the boys, and was found wearing the same blood-soaked clothes when he was confronted by the police, Singh said.

"Our team came to know about him and chased him. He was seen in the forest of Shekhupur. When our SOG and police station team reached there, he fired at them. In the retaliatory firing, he received a bullet wound and died," Singh added.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

